With the spread of coronavirus-19(COVID-19) worldwide and the discovery of case 32 confirmed COVID-19 patient to be an undocumented migrant worker, it has been a topic of wide discussion on whether overstaying population causes vulnerability to Taiwan’s disease control. “To cope with this issue, the National Immigration Agency(NIA) initiated the Expanded Overstayers Voluntary Departure Program, which starts from April 1st and ends on June 30th with a promotion period from March 20th to March 31st, 2020. Overstayers who turn themselves in during either period are entitled to receive penalty relieves including no detention, no entry ban and a minimum amount of fine. The purpose of this program is to encourage overstayers to turn themselves in so the Agency can help them return home safely” said by the officer of the NIA.
In order to follow the government’s policy of disease control, and attempt to reduce overstaying population in Taiwan, the NIA initiated the program from today to June 30th, while other authorities of law enforcement follow suit to the program when overstayers turn themselves in. To overstayers who turn themselves in during the designated period of this program, penalty relieves including no detention, no entry ban and a minimum fine of NTD 2,000 are entitled. After the designated period of the program, the NIA will push for an enhanced penalty amendment under the Immigration Act. On top of that, once the pandemic of COVID-19 eases, the Agency will strengthen enforcement and launch nation-wide sweeps against overstaying population.
In cooperation with the Central Epidemic Command Center and the Ministry of Labor, the NIA will promote disease control and public hygiene awareness through multiple channels, including immigrant counseling, the NIA service centers and social media, meanwhile beef up the quarantine facilities to protect its front line staff. The NIA strongly urges overstayers to turn themselves in during the designated period of the program and the public to pass on the information to overstayers. Further information and details can be obtained through the hotlines 0800-024-881(NIA) and 1955(the Ministry of Labor). (Advertorial)
‘LOST MY MIND’: Police said that surveillance footage captured the incident, in which a man on a motorcycle was stabbed while waiting to pick up his sister A Taipei man faces homicide charges for allegedly stabbing and killing a motorist in New Taipei City on Friday, police said. Police said that Wang Ping-hua (王秉華), 23, who lives in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), was transferred to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office, because prosecutors believed he was a possible flight risk. The incident took place on Friday at about 10 pm, when Wang was driving his car with his wife in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店), investigators said, adding that the two were arguing over where to go to eat. Surveillance camera footage showed a man police identified as Wang exiting
A suspended bridge near the Double Dragon Waterfalls (雙龍瀑布) in Nantou County is to open to tourists next month, the county government said. The 342m-long bridge, which hangs 110m above the ground, is currently the tallest and longest suspended bridge open for tourism in Taiwan, the county said, adding that it cost NT$55 million (US$1.82 million) to construct. People crossing the bridge can see the waterfall and surrounding scenery, a view that the county government hopes would attract more visitors to the region to stimulate the economy, particularly local hostels, it said. As part of local efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19,
‘PATH OF CREATION’: Through more than two dozen collections of poetry and prose, Yang has inspired generations of Chinese-language poets and won numerous awards Renowned Taiwanese poet, essayist and critic Yang Mu (楊牧) died on Friday in a Taipei hospital at the age of 79, said Shiu Wen-wei (須文蔚), a professor of Sinophone literature at National Dong Hwa University. Yang, the pen name of Wang Ching-hsien (王靖獻), had suffered respiratory and heart ailments in the past few years, and was admitted to Cathay General Hospital’s intensive care unit last week after his health deteriorated, said Shiu, a longtime friend of Yang’s. He had been in a coma since being admitted and never regained consciousness, Shiu said, adding: “He passed away peacefully.” There will be no public funeral,
Demand for disease-prevention taxi and vehicle rental services at airports is expected to increase after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Saturday issued a level 3 “warning” travel notice for 27 European countries, as well as Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, due to a rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in those nations, Taoyuan International Airport Corp (TIAC) said yesterday. Outbound passengers departing to any of the nations after 2pm on Saturday would be subject to 14-day home quarantine if they return to Taiwan, the CECC said. The policy would raise the demand for the disease-prevention taxi