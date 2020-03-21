Keep dogs from flowers to avoid allergens: vet

By Chen Hung-ju and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





As spring is the high season for the spread of pollen, a veterinarian warned that flowers in the daisy family most easily trigger hay fever in dogs and said that the best method of prevention is to “keep them away from those plants.”

The plants include annual ragweed, dahlia, chrysanthemum and the common sunflower, Taipei-based Pet ’N’ Care Veterinary Hospital director Hung Jui-lung (洪瑞隆) said on Tuesday, adding that Bermuda grass, which is commonly found in parks or golf courses, is also a risk factor, but easily ignored by pet owners.

Pollen contains allergens that cause canine hay fever when they come into contact with a dog’s airway or skin, he said.

Short-haired dogs are more likely to develop an allergic response than those with long hair, as short hair offers less protection to the surface of the skin, he added.

Dog breeds commonly found in Taiwan that often develop canine hay fever are Dalmatians, Schnauzers, poodles and mixed-breed black dogs, Hung said, adding that breeds common in other nations that easily develop the condition include golden retrievers and Samoyeds.

Purebred dogs, such as terriers, are also more prone to developing hay fever due to fewer mutations in their genes, he said.

Genetic factors play a part, he added, citing as an example sporadic cases of shiba inus developing hay fever, even though the breed as a whole is less affected by the condition.

Unlike in Japan, where spring is the peak season for canine hay fever, the condition can occur in Taiwan at any time, Hung said, adding that common symptoms of hay fever in dogs include a runny nose, conjunctivitis and irritated eyes, as well as irritation and redness around the mouth.

Noting that canine hay fever, flea disease and dermatitis have similar symptoms, Hung said that if a dog develops symptoms after a walk in the park that a bath and flea medicine do not alleviate, the chance that it is canine hay fever is high.

People who suspect their dog might have developed hay fever should give their pet a thorough bath, which should significantly alleviate the symptoms, as pollen caught in the coat should be washed off, he said.

The bath should be followed up with medication and a shot at a veterinary clinic, which usually relieve symptoms in one to two hours, he added.

The best method to prevent hay fever is to keep dogs away from allergens, which are prevalent in parks, garden shops and flower markets, Hung said, adding that dogs can also wear a jacket to reduce their exposure to pollen.