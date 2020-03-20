NTU forestry group, museum link up to assist beekeepers

By Chang Hsieh-sheng and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The National Taiwan University (NTU) Experimental Forest Project is collaborating with the Honey Museum in Yunlin County’s Gukeng Township (古坑) to establish a data archive of honey sources in forest areas and teach beekeeping to interested farmers.

Joint efforts would establish a data archive and a “map” of honey sources in forests, allowing the museum to collect different kinds of honey year-round and provide the products to the public, project officials said.

A renewed focus on forest-based honey sources is due to climate-induced decrease of bee populations on the nation’s plains, as well as a Forestry Bureau promotion of the under-forest economy concept.

The concept expands on traditional forest economics to include climate change mitigation and biodiversity conservation.

The bureau last year initiated an under-forest economy project that includes beekeeping, planting copper-glint orchids and mushroom farms.

The university-museum collaboration could inspire more people to raise bees in mountainous areas, the Experimental Forest Project’s management center said.

It said it was willing to instruct bee farmers on procedures it developed in 2018, including applied smart technology and Internet of Things concepts to beehives, allowing their temperature and other data to be monitored live.

Its hives are also equipped with GPS systems, which also help reduce the risk of theft, the center said.

The university project would also assist in conducting tests for residual pesticide as well as marketing honey, it said.

The collaboration could help create jobs and provide an incentive for young farmers returning to their rural homes, the center said.