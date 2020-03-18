Virus Outbreak: Europe flights hit hard by advisories

By Hsiao Yu-hsin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA





Flight routes to Europe have been heavily affected since the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Saturday upgraded travel advisories for Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and 27 European countries to a level 3 “warning” — the highest level.

The center advised people to postpone any nonessential travel to countries with a level 3 advisory, saying that travelers to such countries would need to undergo 14-day home quarantine upon their return.

China Airlines yesterday announced that it had suspended its flights between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Vienna, effective immediately.

People sit at an empty square in the center of Vienna on Monday. Photo: AFP

Other routes to Europe are to be adjusted based on traveler needs, the airline said, adding that travelers should visit the COVID-19 service area on its Web site, or download its mobile app, to be apprised of the latest developments.

EVA Airways said that it is limiting each of its European routes to three flights per week in light of the pandemic.

Flights and staff allocation would be adjusted based on the circumstances, EVA Airways said, adding that travelers should check the company’s Web site for the latest flight information.

Emirates, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Air France have already suspended flights to Taiwan.

Air New Zealand yesterday said that it would halt flights between Taipei and Auckland, due to measures by the New Zealand government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

All flights between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Auckland Airport are to be suspended from March 30 to June 30, the airline said after the New Zealand government on Saturday announced that everybody arriving in the country, including New Zealanders, would be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

During the period, the carrier, which operates three to four flights per week between Taiwan and New Zealand, is also suspending flights between Auckland and Chicago; San Francisco; Houston, Texas; Buenos Aires; Vancouver; Narita International Airport near Tokyo; Honolulu; and Denpasar, Bali.

The suspensions came after the airline halted its flights to Shanghai on Feb. 2 and to Seoul on Feb. 4.

The announcement followed a similar move by Japan’s Peach Aviation, which on Monday said that it would cut or reduce 1,282 flights between Japan and 17 foreign destinations from later this week until late next month.

Most of the flight disruptions are in Taiwan.

For example, flights between Taipei and Narita International Airport would be reduced from three flights per day to one, while flights from Fukuoka, Sapporo and Sendai to Taipei would be suspended, the budget carrier said.