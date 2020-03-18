Lugang Township man detained for beating death of four-year-old stepson

By Tang Shih-ming, Chen Kuan-pei and William Hetherington / Staff reporters, with staff writer





A Changhua County man is in custody after allegedly beating his four-year-old stepson so badly on Saturday that the boy later died, police said yesterday.

A Lugang Township (鹿港) resident surnamed Chen (陳), 34, allegedly ordered the youngest son of his wife, surnamed Hsieh (謝), to kneel so that he could beat him with a broom after the boy refused to eat, the police said.

The boy was “beaten until he vomited,” the police said.

After the boy woke up at 4am on Sunday and began crying, Chen allegedly threw him into the street outside the family’s home and returned to bed, the police added.

Hours later, Hsieh found her son on the street and took him inside the home, where she tried CPR, but realized that he was dead, they said.

However, Chen did not call the police until 10pm and he was arrested shortly afterward, they added.

Prosecutors yesterday examined the boy’s body, which was bruised and had abrasions, and their initial findings indicate that he died from internal bleeding, the police said.

The exact cause of death would be determined by an autopsy, they said.

The four-year-old was Hsieh’s youngest child from her marriage to a man surnamed Liao (廖), who was also the father of her six-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter.

Hsieh, 27, and Liao divorced after he was sent to prison in 2018, the police said.

Hsieh met Chen at the end of last year and married him in January, they said, adding that Chen worked odd jobs and sold scrap metal, while Hsieh was a stay-at-home mother.

When intoxicated, Chen would allegedly frequently beat the youngest son, who was the most active of Hsieh’s children, the police added.

Reporters visiting the couple’s home on Monday said that the pull-down metal door on the dilapidated single-floor building was broken.

Relatives of Chen said that he had two sons from a previous relationship, but that the parents of his former girlfriend would not allow her to marry him, citing “complications” in the relationship.