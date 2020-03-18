Bat biology able to fight viruses

‘ANCIENT SPECIES’: As a bat’s temperature rises, its immune system becomes stronger, said Wu Chung-hsin, a professor at National Taiwan Normal University

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Bats have biological mechanisms that can boost their immune systems to combat viruses, an academic says.

“There are many mechanisms in a bat’s body to fight viruses,” Wu Chung-hsin (吳忠信), a professor at National Taiwan Normal University’s School of Life Science, told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. “In the end, [bats] and viruses can coexist peacefully.”

Bats are an “ancient species” that can repair their DNA and regulate their body temperature, Wu said.

A bat is displayed at a news conference in Taipei yesterday as National Taiwan Normal University School of Life Science professor Wu Chung-hsin warned about the viruses that bats can carry. Photo: CNA

“When the viral load inside their body is high, they can increase their body temperature,” Wu said.

As a bat’s temperature rises, its immune system becomes stronger.

In a six-week study on 120 four-week-old piglets that Wu led last year, the animals were divided into a control group, a group that was given antibiotics and a group that was given concentrated traditional Chinese herbal medicine, Wu said.

About half of the control group developed pneumonia, and more than one-third died, he said.

The piglets given traditional Chinese medicine grew faster and had better overall health, Wu said.

Some traditional Chinese medicines might have anti-inflammatory effects on the lungs, he added.