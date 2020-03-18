A breakthrough in the manufacturing of insulation and semiconductor materials is expected to keep the nation at the forefront of IC chip fabrication, a team of researchers from National Chiao Tung University (NCTU) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) said yesterday.
The team was led by NCTU electron physics professor Chang Wen-hao (張文豪) and TSMC technology director Li Lain-jong (李連忠), previously a research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of Atomic and Molecular Sciences.
The semiconductor industry has almost reached the limit of how small transistors can be, prompting researchers to search for new materials and fabrication methods, Chang told a news conference at the Ministry of Science and Technology in Taipei.
While 2D semiconductors — which have a thickness of only 0.7 nanometers, or one atom — can overcome the bottleneck caused by shrinking transistors, how to insulate them from adjacent materials is a crucial issue to solve, Chang said.
Boron nitride is the thinnest known insulator, but existing techniques cannot produce single-crystal boron nitride of sufficient high quality for wafer-scale applications, he said.
However, the team identified a way to synthesize one-atom-thick boron nitride on a wafer and demonstrated its efficiency in improving the performance of transistors made of 2D semiconductors, he said.
The key was their discovery of the underlying physics that permits boron nitride to be synthesized in single-crystal forms on a 2-inch copper wafer and then transferred to a 4-inch silicon wafer, he said.
The copper wafer is a transition material, he added.
His lab has been experimenting with growing boron nitride on copper foils for years, while Li advised the team in conducting the experiment on a wafer, Chang said.
Their paper, titled “Wafer-scale single-crystal hexagonal boron nitride monolayers on Cu (111),” was published in the scientific journal Nature on March 4.
TSMC researcher Chen Tse-an (陳則安) was listed as the paper’s lead author for making the crucial discovery about the synthesis of boron nitride.
They cannot estimate when the technique might become commercially viable, as there are still materials issues to resolve, but boron nitride is a refractory material that deserves more research, Li said.
Among the paper’s coauthors are academics from Peking University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, who only helped characterize the team’s sample materials, Li said in response to media queries.
The ministry supported the team through its Taiwan Consortium of Emergent Crystalline Materials program, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Shieh Dar-bin (謝達斌) said.
The NCTU-TSMC research team has set an “outstanding example of academic-industrial collaboration,” Shieh added.
Taipei officials have fined a person NT$1 million (US$33,228) for breaking quarantine, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said yesterday. It was the first time the city has issued the maximum fine for contravening its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Taiwan. The person, who was not identified, on Monday arrived from Xiamen, China, and according to Taiwan’s disease-prevention regulations, should have remained under home quarantine until March 23, the Taipei Department of Health said. The person was arranged to stay at a hotel, as they refused to provide their home address when passing through customs, the department said. However, city
Taiwan lags behind Japan, South Korea and China when it comes to teaching English vocabulary and total class hours, a study released yesterday by National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) showed. The study on English education in Taiwan and neighboring countries was conducted following the government’s announcement in 2018 of a policy to turn Taiwan into a bilingual nation by 2030, NTNU Department of English professor Chen Hao-jan (陳浩然) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. English classes start in the third grade in Taiwan, China and South Korea, with South Korea leading in terms of total number of class hours in
‘MUTE WHO’: The world body has not spoken about what course COVID-19 might take, despite its many experts and plenty of documentation, Chen Shih-chung said China and the WHO are in the best positions to predict how the COVID-19 pandemic will develop, but most people do not trust Beijing and the WHO remains muted, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday in response to queries by a foreign delegate. During the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) daily news conference, Chen, who heads the center, shared a discussion he had with foreign representatives in Taiwan during a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that morning. He briefed them on Taiwan’s quarantine policy and next-stage border control measures, Chen said, adding that they expressed respect
‘PERSONAL USE’: The suspect said he learned to cultivate cannabis from online sources and purchased equipment online to grow the plants for his personal consumption A New Taipei City man who was last week detained on allegations of growing cannabis plants and producing dried cannabis products was yesterday released after posting bail of NT$100,000 (US$3,323), officials said. New Taipei City prosecutors and the Criminal Investigation Bureau coordinated police units from various jurisdictions to raid a rented apartment in Sindian District (新店), officials told a news conference. Police found 19 cannabis plants, 400g of dried cannabis leaves and flowers, and a set of equipment and machines for the cultivation, drying and packaging of cannabis products, New Taipei City orosecutor Lee Ping-chi (李秉錡) said. The suspect, a 24-year-old unemployed