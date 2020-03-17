Public health specialists at National Taiwan University (NTU) yesterday urged the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to designate COVID-19 a category 1 notifiable communicable disease.
They also advised against allowing a large proportion of the population to become infected to achieve “herd immunity.”
NTU College of Public Health vice dean Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said that the WHO on Wednesday last week declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic and the virus is spreading from international transportation hubs to other countries and regions on all continents, including India, Africa and Australia.
Photo: CNA
Many people are concerned about how the virus spread from the US’ west coast to its east coast and to almost all its states, he said, adding that countries in the Middle East with reported cases jumped from 10 to 17 last week, and cases are also being reported in countries with poor health systems.
“Different countries have chosen different approaches against the COVID-19 outbreak, such as Israel, Australia and New Zealand adopting strict border control and travel restrictions,” he said, adding that other measures including a lockdown, exit-entry controls, suspending school or banning public gatherings are also being implemented in other countries.
However, he said that a few European countries have taken a more passive approach, including not conducting COVID-19 testing unless a patient is in a critical condition, or letting more than half the population become infected by the coronavirus to grow immunity to it and achieve “herd immunity,” which is “definitely inadvisable.”
Although some infected patients can recover on their own, they can transmit the virus to people with higher risk of serious complications, he said, adding that people in countries with better health systems could carry the virus to countries with poorer health systems, hugely affecting those people and areas.
Each nation’s disease prevention and control policies should be made keeping the global disease prevention ecosphere in mind, Chen said, adding that while the risk of COVID-19 infection in Taiwan has been relatively low, the nation should remain alert and not relax its control measures.
NTU public health specialists have called on the UN to designate COVID-19 as an international quarantinable communicable disease and the government to list it as a category 1 notifiable communicable disease, so that they would have legal authority to implement stricter disease control measures, he said.
When asked to comment on the policy of building herd immunity, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said on Saturday that “Taiwan would not implement this approach.”
“Every country will choose its disease prevention strategy according to its epidemic situation and medical resources, and generally the ‘herd immunity’ approach is taken when the nation’s healthcare system is overwhelmed by a large number of infected patients in a short period of time,” he said. “Taiwan is not facing such a situation.”
Chen Shih-chung said that herd immunity approach would be feasible if there was a 100 percent guarantee that COVID-19 would not cause serious complications.
Currently there is no scientific evidence to prove how long it takes for an infected person to gain immunity after infection, he said.
NTU Institute of Food Safety and Health director Chen Chia-yang (陳家揚) yesterday said that the food service industry should enhance hygiene regulations and employees’ health management, as well as reorganize restaurant environment for more effective disease prevention.
Restaurants should require employees to thoroughly wash their hands with soap frequently at work, to wear sterile gloves when preparing food, to separate the jobs of cashier and food courier, and to stay at home when they are feeling ill, he said.
Restaurants should stop providing free food samples at food courts, college dean Chan Chang-chuan (詹長權) said, adding that it is suggested that they refer to the half-capacity mandate in New York, which requires customer capacity to be reduced so that there is more space between people, or insert a board between strangers eating at the same table.
The parents of a 30-year-old woman who committed suicide in her rented apartment must pay the landlord NT$2.86 million (US$95,219) in compensatory damages, the Tainan District Court has ruled. The plaintiff, surnamed Hsieh (謝), said that as an adult, the deceased, surnamed Yang (楊) should have known that committing suicide in a rented home would turn the property into a haunted house, making it difficult to lease or sell. Hsieh accused Yang of committing suicide in the apartment on purpose, so she should bear responsibility for compensating her for her losses, but since Yang was dead, she could only seek compensation from
Taipei officials have fined a person NT$1 million (US$33,228) for breaking quarantine, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said yesterday. It was the first time the city has issued the maximum fine for contravening its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Taiwan. The person, who was not identified, on Monday arrived from Xiamen, China, and according to Taiwan’s disease-prevention regulations, should have remained under home quarantine until March 23, the Taipei Department of Health said. The person was arranged to stay at a hotel, as they refused to provide their home address when passing through customs, the department said. However, city
Taiwan lags behind Japan, South Korea and China when it comes to teaching English vocabulary and total class hours, a study released yesterday by National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) showed. The study on English education in Taiwan and neighboring countries was conducted following the government’s announcement in 2018 of a policy to turn Taiwan into a bilingual nation by 2030, NTNU Department of English professor Chen Hao-jan (陳浩然) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. English classes start in the third grade in Taiwan, China and South Korea, with South Korea leading in terms of total number of class hours in
Orders for online mask purchases can be placed starting tomorrow, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, one day after it announced it was testing an online system for buying masks. People would be able to order their weekly ration of masks online and pick up their purchase at convenience stores, in addition to the options of buying them at National Health Insurance (NHI)-contracted pharmacies or public health centers, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who is also head of the center. People would need their NHI card or Citizen Digital Certificate to log on to the system,