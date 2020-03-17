The Taipei City Animal Protection Office has introduced a free insurance program for people who adopt dogs or cats aged seven or older in a bid to increase the adoption rate of strays at the city’s animal shelters.
The program, which applies to dogs and cats adopted since Jan. 1, covers medical bills, owner liability insurance and pet funeral costs for one year, the office said.
The office last year began offering pet insurance to those who adopt strays aged three to seven, and this year’s program is an extension of that, it said on Sunday.
“In the past, there were no insurance programs for pets and if they became sick, the veterinary bills could be very expensive. We hope this program would make more people aware of pet insurance options,” it said.
The program would cover up to 100 adopted dogs or cats per owner, it said.
If a pet requires a visit to the vet, the owner would pay a maximum of NT$1,000 per visit, up to NT$5,000 if the animals need to stay at an animal clinic and up to NT$10,000 for surgery, it said.
Most people who adopt strays are motivated by their need for a pet and offering benefits to potential owners would not substantially increase adoption rates, office director Sung Nien-chieh (宋念潔) said.
However, as adoption rates for older dogs are particularly low, and as people have expressed concerns about older dogs’ health, the office hopes that offering the insurance would convince more people to adopt older dogs, he said.
Older dogs are also often more affectionate toward their owners than younger dogs, contrary to popular belief, he said, adding that people who adopt older dogs would not need to worry about vaccinations, which would have been done already.
Those interested in adopting older dogs can sign up for the insurance program offered through the office at the shelters, he said.
The parents of a 30-year-old woman who committed suicide in her rented apartment must pay the landlord NT$2.86 million (US$95,219) in compensatory damages, the Tainan District Court has ruled. The plaintiff, surnamed Hsieh (謝), said that as an adult, the deceased, surnamed Yang (楊) should have known that committing suicide in a rented home would turn the property into a haunted house, making it difficult to lease or sell. Hsieh accused Yang of committing suicide in the apartment on purpose, so she should bear responsibility for compensating her for her losses, but since Yang was dead, she could only seek compensation from
Taipei officials have fined a person NT$1 million (US$33,228) for breaking quarantine, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said yesterday. It was the first time the city has issued the maximum fine for contravening its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Taiwan. The person, who was not identified, on Monday arrived from Xiamen, China, and according to Taiwan’s disease-prevention regulations, should have remained under home quarantine until March 23, the Taipei Department of Health said. The person was arranged to stay at a hotel, as they refused to provide their home address when passing through customs, the department said. However, city
Taiwan lags behind Japan, South Korea and China when it comes to teaching English vocabulary and total class hours, a study released yesterday by National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) showed. The study on English education in Taiwan and neighboring countries was conducted following the government’s announcement in 2018 of a policy to turn Taiwan into a bilingual nation by 2030, NTNU Department of English professor Chen Hao-jan (陳浩然) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. English classes start in the third grade in Taiwan, China and South Korea, with South Korea leading in terms of total number of class hours in
Orders for online mask purchases can be placed starting tomorrow, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, one day after it announced it was testing an online system for buying masks. People would be able to order their weekly ration of masks online and pick up their purchase at convenience stores, in addition to the options of buying them at National Health Insurance (NHI)-contracted pharmacies or public health centers, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who is also head of the center. People would need their NHI card or Citizen Digital Certificate to log on to the system,