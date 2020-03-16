Taiwan News Quick Take

Chopin Web site updated

The designation of Taiwan on the International Chopin Piano Competition’s Web site has been changed to “Chinese Taipei,” after the government protested the use of two other names, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. When the contestants for the preliminary round were named last week, the country of the Taiwanese was first listed as “PRC Taiwan” before being changed to “China Taiwan.” After the Taipei Representative Office in Poland lodged a protest, the appellation was changed on Saturday to “Chinese Taipei,” ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said. Although the designation is still not what the government would prefer, it is “acceptable,” Ou said. She thanked the competition’s organizers for their efforts to resolve the matter, despite pressure from Beijing.

Tainan rocked by temblor

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit southern Taiwan at 9:52am yesterday, but no damage or injuries were immediately reported. The epicenter was in Tainan’s Nanhua District (南化), and the quake hit at a depth of 13.2km, the Central Weather Bureau’s Seismology Center said. The quake’s highest intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, measured 4 on Taiwan’s zero to 7 intensity scale in Nansi and 3 in Kaohsiung and Chiayi County. It had an intensity of 2 in Chiayi City and Yunlin County.

UN Woman criticized

The Presidential Office on Friday criticized the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women for not including President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in the “Women in Politics: 2020” map it produced with the Inter-Parliamentary Union. The map, released on Tuesday, also shows Taiwan in the same color as China, suggesting that they are one nation. “Hello @UN_Women: If you really want to empower women around the world, you may need 2 things: 1) NEW GLASSES so you can see past your prejudices; 2) MORE COURAGE so you can face reality & acknowledge #Taiwan’s widely admired head of state, President @iingwen!” the office tweeted. The office also posted a map showing Taiwan as one of 21 nations that have a female as head of state or government leader. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it has asked the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York to file a protest with the UN over Tsai’s exclusion.

Gold medalists honored

The Ministry of Education on Friday presented awards to the gold medalists of last year’s International Exhibition for Young Inventors. Taiwanese won nine of the 33 gold medals that were awarded at the exhibition in Indonesia in October, the ministry said. They included students from Kaohsiung, Tainan, Taipei, Taichung, New Taipei City and Yilan County, whose projects were chosen from out of 140 submitted. Last year’s event drew participants, aged six to 19 from 11 nations, who competed in seven categories: disaster management; education and recreation; foods and agriculture; green technologies; safety and health; technologies for special needs; and art technology. The K-12 Education Administration said that by recognizing the medalists, it hopes to encourage students to continue to invent and to innovate, and to inspire others to be passionate about technology and invention.