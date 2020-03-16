The National Freeway Bureau is to lower tolls in the two weekends leading up to Tomb Sweeping Day, with cuts larger than for previous holidays, to relieve congestion from April 2 to April 5, it said on Friday.
People traveling on freeways during the weekends starting on Saturday and March 28 would pay a toll of NT$0.63 per kilometer, 30 percent less than the typical holiday rate of NT$0.9 per kilometer, the bureau said.
The bureau hopes the “early bird discount” would encourage people to visit gravesites of their ancestors prior to the four-day Tomb Sweeping Day holiday, to prevent traffic jams, it said.
During the Tomb Sweeping Day weekend, the usual holiday toll of NT$0.9 per kilometer would be in effect, and freeways would be toll-free between midnight and 5am from April 2 to April 4 and from midnight to 10am on April 5, the bureau said.
However, despite the toll reductions, traffic is likely to remain heavy on the Chiang Wei-shui Memorial Freeway (Freeway No. 5), between Taipei and Yilan County, with speeds expected to fall to below 40km per hour on some sections, it said.
On that freeway, traffic is likely to be slowest on the section between the Nangang (南港) and Pinglin (坪林) onramps in the southbound lanes from 7am to 3pm on Saturday, March 28, April 2 and April 3, as well as on the northbound lanes between the Toucheng (頭城) and Pinglin onramps from noon to 10pm on Sunday, March 29, April 4 and April 5, the bureau said.
During those peak periods, motorists are advised to take Provincial Highway No. 9, which links Taipei and Pingtung County across eastern Taiwan, it said.
The parents of a 30-year-old woman who committed suicide in her rented apartment must pay the landlord NT$2.86 million (US$95,219) in compensatory damages, the Tainan District Court has ruled. The plaintiff, surnamed Hsieh (謝), said that as an adult, the deceased, surnamed Yang (楊) should have known that committing suicide in a rented home would turn the property into a haunted house, making it difficult to lease or sell. Hsieh accused Yang of committing suicide in the apartment on purpose, so she should bear responsibility for compensating her for her losses, but since Yang was dead, she could only seek compensation from
A New Taipei City man who challenged a fine he received for importing e-cigarettes won the suit, after a district court ruled that the products fell outside of the scope of current tobacco laws. The man, surnamed Yang (楊), was fined NT$10,000 for contravening the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act (菸害防制法) when he imported a case of e-cigarettes in May last year. Saying the fine was unjust, Yang filed an administrative appeal. In the ruling on Feb. 24, the New Taipei District Court judge said that as the e-cigarettes Yang imported were not in the shape of cigarettes they could not
Taipei officials have fined a person NT$1 million (US$33,228) for breaking quarantine, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said yesterday. It was the first time the city has issued the maximum fine for contravening its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Taiwan. The person, who was not identified, on Monday arrived from Xiamen, China, and according to Taiwan’s disease-prevention regulations, should have remained under home quarantine until March 23, the Taipei Department of Health said. The person was arranged to stay at a hotel, as they refused to provide their home address when passing through customs, the department said. However, city
A petition to recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) was delivered to the Kaohsiung City Election Commission after reaching 400,000 signatures, the petition’s lead organizer said yesterday. “Now that we’ve reached the end of the second stage for the petition, I promise to meet you all in 100 days in a Kaohsiung without Han Kuo-yu,” Chen Kuan-jung (陳冠榮) said. It would take 40 days to audit the petition, and another 20 to 60 days to prepare for a provisional election, he said, adding that the election would most likely take place on June 13. Social activist groups WeCare Kaohsiung and