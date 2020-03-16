National Freeway Bureau lowers tolls for coming holiday

Staff writer, with CNA





The National Freeway Bureau is to lower tolls in the two weekends leading up to Tomb Sweeping Day, with cuts larger than for previous holidays, to relieve congestion from April 2 to April 5, it said on Friday.

People traveling on freeways during the weekends starting on Saturday and March 28 would pay a toll of NT$0.63 per kilometer, 30 percent less than the typical holiday rate of NT$0.9 per kilometer, the bureau said.

The bureau hopes the “early bird discount” would encourage people to visit gravesites of their ancestors prior to the four-day Tomb Sweeping Day holiday, to prevent traffic jams, it said.

During the Tomb Sweeping Day weekend, the usual holiday toll of NT$0.9 per kilometer would be in effect, and freeways would be toll-free between midnight and 5am from April 2 to April 4 and from midnight to 10am on April 5, the bureau said.

However, despite the toll reductions, traffic is likely to remain heavy on the Chiang Wei-shui Memorial Freeway (Freeway No. 5), between Taipei and Yilan County, with speeds expected to fall to below 40km per hour on some sections, it said.

On that freeway, traffic is likely to be slowest on the section between the Nangang (南港) and Pinglin (坪林) onramps in the southbound lanes from 7am to 3pm on Saturday, March 28, April 2 and April 3, as well as on the northbound lanes between the Toucheng (頭城) and Pinglin onramps from noon to 10pm on Sunday, March 29, April 4 and April 5, the bureau said.

During those peak periods, motorists are advised to take Provincial Highway No. 9, which links Taipei and Pingtung County across eastern Taiwan, it said.