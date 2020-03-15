Caregivers should ensure that they frequently sanitize the hands and living spaces of those they care for, particularly people with dementia, to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection, a Taichung doctor said.
Because the behavioral processes of people with dementia have regressed, caregivers must help them sanitize their homes, and must make the process simple for them, Chung Shan Medical University Hospital physician and Taiwanese Society of Psychiatry chairman Lai Te-jen (賴德仁) said.
Normal preventative health measures might be difficult for people with dementia, given their lowered capacity to understand, remember and express ideas, Lai said.
A person with dementia might not be able to tell doctors what is wrong with them when they become ill, and might not be able to convey where they have been or what they have come into contact with, he said, adding that they might forget advice, such as frequently washing their hands and avoiding touching their face.
Lai advised caregivers to model good behaviors, such as the proper way to wear a mask, and when hands should be washed — before eating, after using the washroom, after coughing and after blowing their nose, he said, adding that they could place signs in the home to help them remember.
However, while caregivers should remind the people they care for to wash their hands, they should avoid scolding them if they forget, Lai said.
Caregivers and family members should not prevent people with dementia from going outdoors or joining events they enjoy, Lai said, citing a patient he treated who was forbidden from leaving their home by family members who were afraid of infection.
“Preventing outdoor movement or activity may worsen the symptoms of dementia and cause conflict in the home,” he said.
If going outside is not possible, caregivers or family members should organize more activities in the home, such as board games, painting, singing or watching movies, Lai said.
If the person being cared for exhibits symptoms of depression or insomnia when asked to stay home, caregivers should take them to the doctor, he said.
“Public places where crowds gather have generally stepped up sanitation efforts. There is no reason to be anxious about going out in public,” he said.
QUICK RESULTS: One of the antibodies has shown ‘perfect’ efficiency in identifying the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, an Academia Sinica researcher said Academia Sinica yesterday said that it has synthesized monoclonal antibodies that can identify the protein of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which it said is an important step toward producing a rapid screening reagent for the virus. The potential reagent, if successfully mass produced, would shorten the testing time for COVID-19 from about four hours to 15 to 20 minutes, significantly improving screening efficiency, the nation’s top academic research institution said in a statement on Facebook. Yang An-suei (楊安綏), an Academia Sinica research fellow at the Genomics Research Center who headed the team that synthesized the antibodies, said that for rapid
A woman accused of defrauding nine Taiwanese banks out of NT$38.6 billion (US$1.28 billion at the current exchange rate) yesterday arrived in Taiwan to stand trial after being arrested in the US late last year, the Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau said. Wang Ying-chih (王音之), a former co-owner of Taipei-based New Site Industries Inc (NSI, 潤寅實業) and one of the chief suspects in the fraud case, arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on a flight from Los Angeles, escorted by two US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, the bureau said. She was subsequently arrested by bureau agents and taken to
The parents of a 30-year-old woman who committed suicide in her rented apartment must pay the landlord NT$2.86 million (US$95,219) in compensatory damages, the Tainan District Court has ruled. The plaintiff, surnamed Hsieh (謝), said that as an adult, the deceased, surnamed Yang (楊) should have known that committing suicide in a rented home would turn the property into a haunted house, making it difficult to lease or sell. Hsieh accused Yang of committing suicide in the apartment on purpose, so she should bear responsibility for compensating her for her losses, but since Yang was dead, she could only seek compensation from
A New Taipei City man who challenged a fine he received for importing e-cigarettes won the suit, after a district court ruled that the products fell outside of the scope of current tobacco laws. The man, surnamed Yang (楊), was fined NT$10,000 for contravening the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act (菸害防制法) when he imported a case of e-cigarettes in May last year. Saying the fine was unjust, Yang filed an administrative appeal. In the ruling on Feb. 24, the New Taipei District Court judge said that as the e-cigarettes Yang imported were not in the shape of cigarettes they could not