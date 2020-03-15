Virus Outbreak: People who have dementia require special virus care

By Tsai Shu-yuan and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Caregivers should ensure that they frequently sanitize the hands and living spaces of those they care for, particularly people with dementia, to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection, a Taichung doctor said.

Because the behavioral processes of people with dementia have regressed, caregivers must help them sanitize their homes, and must make the process simple for them, Chung Shan Medical University Hospital physician and Taiwanese Society of Psychiatry chairman Lai Te-jen (賴德仁) said.

Normal preventative health measures might be difficult for people with dementia, given their lowered capacity to understand, remember and express ideas, Lai said.

A person with dementia might not be able to tell doctors what is wrong with them when they become ill, and might not be able to convey where they have been or what they have come into contact with, he said, adding that they might forget advice, such as frequently washing their hands and avoiding touching their face.

Lai advised caregivers to model good behaviors, such as the proper way to wear a mask, and when hands should be washed — before eating, after using the washroom, after coughing and after blowing their nose, he said, adding that they could place signs in the home to help them remember.

However, while caregivers should remind the people they care for to wash their hands, they should avoid scolding them if they forget, Lai said.

Caregivers and family members should not prevent people with dementia from going outdoors or joining events they enjoy, Lai said, citing a patient he treated who was forbidden from leaving their home by family members who were afraid of infection.

“Preventing outdoor movement or activity may worsen the symptoms of dementia and cause conflict in the home,” he said.

If going outside is not possible, caregivers or family members should organize more activities in the home, such as board games, painting, singing or watching movies, Lai said.

If the person being cared for exhibits symptoms of depression or insomnia when asked to stay home, caregivers should take them to the doctor, he said.

“Public places where crowds gather have generally stepped up sanitation efforts. There is no reason to be anxious about going out in public,” he said.