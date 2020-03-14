YesHealth Group’s Chairman Acquitted of all Wrongful Accusations

Staff





Taoyuan, Taiwan, March 14th, 2020 — After almost two years of wrongful accusations against YesHealth Group’s Chairman, Winston Tsai, last month, the Taiwan High Prosecutors Office (THPO) has unanimously ruled that all accusations are to be withdrawn with immediate effect.

In 2018, Mr. Tsai was wrongfully accused of fraud. Subsequently, local newspapers and tabloid magazines published about aforementioned wrongful accusations.

In December 2019, the THPO ruled that the accusations made by the accusing party against Mr. Tsai were wrongful and no prosecution shall commence. The accusing party’s application for reconsideration of the ruling was promptly rejected in February 2020.

Chairman of YesHealth Group, Winston Tsai

“We have always been confident and transparent with all of our business partners and associates about this matter because at the end of the day, we knew we had the most important thing in our corner – the truth”, Mr. Tsai said shortly after the announcement was made. “At YesHealth Group, our actions are guided by honesty and integrity. Therefore, I am very pleased that the truth has prevailed”, he concluded.

YesHealth Group is a mission-driven company that aims to provide fresh, nutritious, and safe vegetables to the world. YesHealth Group is currently the largest vertical farming company in Asia with plans to expand globally. Its vertical farms address climate change and food security challenges through sustainable and environmentally friendly agricultural practices built for the 21st century and beyond. (Advertorial)