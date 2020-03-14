Taoyuan, Taiwan, March 14th, 2020 — After almost two years of wrongful accusations against YesHealth Group’s Chairman, Winston Tsai, last month, the Taiwan High Prosecutors Office (THPO) has unanimously ruled that all accusations are to be withdrawn with immediate effect.
In 2018, Mr. Tsai was wrongfully accused of fraud. Subsequently, local newspapers and tabloid magazines published about aforementioned wrongful accusations.
In December 2019, the THPO ruled that the accusations made by the accusing party against Mr. Tsai were wrongful and no prosecution shall commence. The accusing party’s application for reconsideration of the ruling was promptly rejected in February 2020.
“We have always been confident and transparent with all of our business partners and associates about this matter because at the end of the day, we knew we had the most important thing in our corner – the truth”, Mr. Tsai said shortly after the announcement was made. “At YesHealth Group, our actions are guided by honesty and integrity. Therefore, I am very pleased that the truth has prevailed”, he concluded.
YesHealth Group is a mission-driven company that aims to provide fresh, nutritious, and safe vegetables to the world. YesHealth Group is currently the largest vertical farming company in Asia with plans to expand globally. Its vertical farms address climate change and food security challenges through sustainable and environmentally friendly agricultural practices built for the 21st century and beyond. (Advertorial)
QUICK RESULTS: One of the antibodies has shown ‘perfect’ efficiency in identifying the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, an Academia Sinica researcher said Academia Sinica yesterday said that it has synthesized monoclonal antibodies that can identify the protein of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which it said is an important step toward producing a rapid screening reagent for the virus. The potential reagent, if successfully mass produced, would shorten the testing time for COVID-19 from about four hours to 15 to 20 minutes, significantly improving screening efficiency, the nation’s top academic research institution said in a statement on Facebook. Yang An-suei (楊安綏), an Academia Sinica research fellow at the Genomics Research Center who headed the team that synthesized the antibodies, said that for rapid
‘AIR POLLUTION SEASON’: The EPA said air pollution this spring has not been as bad as in previous years, due to closed factories in China as a result of COVID-19 Many diseases have been linked to air pollution consisting of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) and people should protect themselves, a doctor said yesterday. Physician Chiang Kun-chun (江坤俊), vice president of the Taoyuan-based Min-Sheng General Hospital, talked about the dangers of air pollution and how people can protect themselves at an event in Taipei’s Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園), which was organized by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA). The EPA has designated this year as “Sustainable Earth Year,” with a campaign to promote changing life habits at events throughout the year, and with the spring events focused on air quality. “Air
Women with COVID-19 should be quarantined for a longer period than men, because they have a longer incubation period, a Chinese study said. A research team from the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University said in a paper, titled “Women May Play a More Important Role in the Transmission of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) than Men,” that women exhibit different characteristics from men in the transmission of the virus after analyzing the sex ratio of those infected. The researchers, who reviewed 6,013 confirmed cases at the hospital through Feb. 20, said that women accounted for a lower proportion of admissions early in
A woman accused of defrauding nine Taiwanese banks out of NT$38.6 billion (US$1.28 billion at the current exchange rate) yesterday arrived in Taiwan to stand trial after being arrested in the US late last year, the Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau said. Wang Ying-chih (王音之), a former co-owner of Taipei-based New Site Industries Inc (NSI, 潤寅實業) and one of the chief suspects in the fraud case, arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on a flight from Los Angeles, escorted by two US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, the bureau said. She was subsequently arrested by bureau agents and taken to