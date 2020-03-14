A man became violent after he was fined for breaching quarantine, officials at the Taoyuan Department of Public Health said yesterday, while law enforcement agencies continued to crack down on people disseminating misinformation on the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Taoyuan man surnamed Lee (李), 29, was subdued after he allegedly spit at police officers and health workers, health officials said.
He was taken to a health rehabilitation center and put under police watch, the officials said.
Photo: CNA
Lee on Feb. 29 returned to Taoyuan from Xiamen, China, and was ordered into home quarantine for 14 days.
“However, he flouted the health measures,” officials said. “He went shopping and ate at restaurants, among other activities outside.”
“He did so on March 2, 3, 5 and 10,” they said.
The department reviewed the evidence and fined him NT$1 million (US$33,102).
Officials said that Lee was in a sour mood yesterday morning at the center after learning of the fine.
He swallowed several sleeping pills and was taken to a local hospital, they said.
When Lee woke up in the afternoon, he became violent, assaulting healthcare workers, they said.
A witness told officials that Lee refused to wear a mask and demanded to be allowed to go home.
Lee began spitting at people, claiming it was proof that he was not infected, the witness said.
In other news, officials at the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau yesterday said that five people face charges of breaching the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法) over four cases of alleged dissemination of misinformation or unsubstantiated reports on the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said it had questioned a 30-year-old man in Tainan over allegations that he posted messages about knowing someone who was confirmed to be infected.
The information was false, the CIB said.
Officials said that the man would face charges.
