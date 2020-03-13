The final investigative report on a ship collision in the Port of Taipei on Monday night should be released in November, the Taiwan Transportation Safety Board said yesterday during a legislative session.
The accident happened when Hong Kong-registered cargo ship the Godspeed allegedly collided with the port’s pilot boat.
The pilot boat, which guides ships in and out of the port, capsized after it was damaged.
The accident killed the boat’s captain, surnamed Yang (楊), and a crew member surnamed Lee (李).
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Mong-kai (洪孟楷), who represents New Taipei City’s first electoral district, asked board Chairman Young Hong-tsu (楊宏智) why the final report would not be released before November when the Maritime and Port Bureau said that it could complete its investigation in seven days.
He also asked Young what the board would do if the two agencies reached different conclusions about the accident, and whether the board could speed up its process.
Young said that three investigations, not just one, needed to be completed for shipping accidents.
The bureau investigates whether administrative procedures were followed, which does not take long to complete, Young said.
However, prosecutors and judges investigate whether the accident was a criminal offense, where the party at fault could face a punishment.
“The board is conducting a maritime safety investigation, where we examine the sea vessels’ procedures, management, operating systems and design, among other things. We follow the regulations set out by the International Maritime Organization, and the conclusions of our investigation will not be made public until they are approved by the board,” Young said, adding that these procedures were established by the Aviation Safety Council, which was later expanded into the Taiwan Transportation Safety Board.
The board’s investigation would not conflict with investigations conducted by other government agencies, Young added.
The Taipei District Court on Wednesday turned down appeals to lift travel bans imposed on Hong Kong businessman Lam Yuk (林旭) and Chinese national Su Jianfeng (蘇劍鋒), who prosecutors said are suspected of working for the head of a Chinese spy ring in Taiwan. Taipei prosecutors said that Lam and Su were working for Xiang Xin (向心) and his wife, Kung Ching (龔青), in a case related to self-confessed Chinese spy William Wang Liqiang (王立強), and all four were placed under travel restrictions as part of an ongoing investigation into the case. Lam’s and Su’s lawyers said that as the two
‘AIR POLLUTION SEASON’: The EPA said air pollution this spring has not been as bad as in previous years, due to closed factories in China as a result of COVID-19 Many diseases have been linked to air pollution consisting of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) and people should protect themselves, a doctor said yesterday. Physician Chiang Kun-chun (江坤俊), vice president of the Taoyuan-based Min-Sheng General Hospital, talked about the dangers of air pollution and how people can protect themselves at an event in Taipei’s Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園), which was organized by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA). The EPA has designated this year as “Sustainable Earth Year,” with a campaign to promote changing life habits at events throughout the year, and with the spring events focused on air quality. “Air
QUICK RESULTS: One of the antibodies has shown ‘perfect’ efficiency in identifying the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, an Academia Sinica researcher said Academia Sinica yesterday said that it has synthesized monoclonal antibodies that can identify the protein of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which it said is an important step toward producing a rapid screening reagent for the virus. The potential reagent, if successfully mass produced, would shorten the testing time for COVID-19 from about four hours to 15 to 20 minutes, significantly improving screening efficiency, the nation’s top academic research institution said in a statement on Facebook. Yang An-suei (楊安綏), an Academia Sinica research fellow at the Genomics Research Center who headed the team that synthesized the antibodies, said that for rapid
Women with COVID-19 should be quarantined for a longer period than men, because they have a longer incubation period, a Chinese study said. A research team from the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University said in a paper, titled “Women May Play a More Important Role in the Transmission of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) than Men,” that women exhibit different characteristics from men in the transmission of the virus after analyzing the sex ratio of those infected. The researchers, who reviewed 6,013 confirmed cases at the hospital through Feb. 20, said that women accounted for a lower proportion of admissions early in