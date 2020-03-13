The Czech Republic has expressed its willingness to continue working with Taiwan in several areas, despite political pressure from Beijing, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, welcoming more visits by Czechs.
On Wednesday, Czech President Milos Zeman met with other top officials for a diplomatic policy discussion about a threat from Chinese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Zhang Jianmin (張建敏).
China would retaliate against Czech businesses reliant on the Chinese market, including Skoda and Home Credit, if then-Czech Senate president Jaroslav Kubera visited Taiwan, Zhang said in a letter.
Kubera died in January before his visit scheduled for last month.
Without breaching its own “one China” principle, the Czech government said in a statement after the meeting that it would maintain collaboration with Taiwan in economic and cultural areas, and voiced dissatisfaction over Beijing’s menace and bilateral trade relations.
Taiwan and the Czech Republic share the values of democracy, freedom and human rights, and have maintained long-term collaboration in trade, technology, culture and education, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement yesterday.
Taiwan welcomes a visit by Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil and other friends from the country, she said.
The Czech Republic is Taiwan’s fourth-biggest investment target in Europe, with many Taiwanese firms investing in the high-tech, electronics, and information and communications technology fields, creating 23,000 job opportunities there, she said.
Last month, the two nations signed an agreement on preventing tax evasion or double taxation, which is to take effect in January next year, and further bilateral trade and personnel exchanges, she said.
Additional reporting by CNA
The Taipei District Court on Wednesday turned down appeals to lift travel bans imposed on Hong Kong businessman Lam Yuk (林旭) and Chinese national Su Jianfeng (蘇劍鋒), who prosecutors said are suspected of working for the head of a Chinese spy ring in Taiwan. Taipei prosecutors said that Lam and Su were working for Xiang Xin (向心) and his wife, Kung Ching (龔青), in a case related to self-confessed Chinese spy William Wang Liqiang (王立強), and all four were placed under travel restrictions as part of an ongoing investigation into the case. Lam’s and Su’s lawyers said that as the two
‘AIR POLLUTION SEASON’: The EPA said air pollution this spring has not been as bad as in previous years, due to closed factories in China as a result of COVID-19 Many diseases have been linked to air pollution consisting of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) and people should protect themselves, a doctor said yesterday. Physician Chiang Kun-chun (江坤俊), vice president of the Taoyuan-based Min-Sheng General Hospital, talked about the dangers of air pollution and how people can protect themselves at an event in Taipei’s Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園), which was organized by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA). The EPA has designated this year as “Sustainable Earth Year,” with a campaign to promote changing life habits at events throughout the year, and with the spring events focused on air quality. “Air
QUICK RESULTS: One of the antibodies has shown ‘perfect’ efficiency in identifying the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, an Academia Sinica researcher said Academia Sinica yesterday said that it has synthesized monoclonal antibodies that can identify the protein of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which it said is an important step toward producing a rapid screening reagent for the virus. The potential reagent, if successfully mass produced, would shorten the testing time for COVID-19 from about four hours to 15 to 20 minutes, significantly improving screening efficiency, the nation’s top academic research institution said in a statement on Facebook. Yang An-suei (楊安綏), an Academia Sinica research fellow at the Genomics Research Center who headed the team that synthesized the antibodies, said that for rapid
Women with COVID-19 should be quarantined for a longer period than men, because they have a longer incubation period, a Chinese study said. A research team from the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University said in a paper, titled “Women May Play a More Important Role in the Transmission of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) than Men,” that women exhibit different characteristics from men in the transmission of the virus after analyzing the sex ratio of those infected. The researchers, who reviewed 6,013 confirmed cases at the hospital through Feb. 20, said that women accounted for a lower proportion of admissions early in