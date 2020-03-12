Criminal Investigation Bureau officials yesterday provided details on three more cases of Chinese misinformation related to COVID-19
The rumors, which have been circulating on social media in Taiwan, were traced back to their origins in China, Investigation Corps officer Chao Chia-hui (趙家輝) said.
One Chinese Facebook user, “XuKun Cai,” wrote that “I have contacted several hospitals for updates... The latest figures are that Taipei has 77 deaths and 629 people in intensive care for serious coronavirus infections. Kaohsiung now has 56 deaths and 461 people in intensive care... More updates are coming for other regions,” Chao said.
“We verified with the Central Epidemic Command Center that this was false information,” Chao said. “The words and phrases used in these messages are different from what Taiwanese would use, and earlier posts linked to Chinese Web sites and social media platforms.”
Chinese have been waging a misinformation campaign against Taiwan, he said, adding that “they are working to distort the facts, spread fake news to sow distrust against authorities and create fear in Taiwanese society.”
The bureau said that the second case involved a Chinese Facebook user surnamed Liu (劉), who posted: “I have an uncle in Taiwan who plants trees for paper-making. Recently, at about midnight, he saw government trucks going past one by one, each fully loaded with dead bodies... This is too horrible.”
In the third case, a Chinese Twitter user who claimed to be in communication with Taiwanese media outlets tweeted that “a news report said that a media executive had been infected with the coronavirus and that, as a result, no one is working at TVBS’ news department,” Chao said.
Separately yesterday, the Tainan District Court fined a Tainan man surnamed Chiu (邱) NT$20,000 for saying on Facebook that “several groups of Chinese students have returned from China and have been attending classes at a local university... There are many of them, and now there is an outbreak of the coronavirus at the university and Tainan’s East District (東區).”
The court found Chiu guilty of contravening the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法) and, in addition to the fine, ordered him to issue a public apology.
In related news, Hsinchu City prosecutors yesterday deferred prosecution in a case involving a claim of a COVID-19 infection at Hsinchu Air Force Base, which local authorities later confirmed to be false.
A Hsinchu woman surnamed Yu (余) and four of her friends have been placed under one-year probation and ordered to pay fines of NT$10,000 for posting the original message and disseminating it through messaging app Line and other social media platforms, prosecutors said.
WASHINGTON ACTION: The AIT chairman met with President Tsai Ing-wen yesterday, just hours after the US’ lower house unanimously passed the TAIPEI Act of 2019 The US will “redouble” its efforts to ensure Taiwan’s participation on the global stage, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chairman James Moriarty told President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday morning. “During President Tsai’s second term, we will redouble our efforts to expand Taiwan’s participation on the global stage, a need exemplified by the ongoing spread of coronavirus,” Moriarty said during his meeting with Tsai at the Presidential Office in Taipei, where he congratulated her on her re-election on Jan. 11. Moriarty also praised Taiwan’s approach to containing COVID-19. “Taiwan’s measured, transparent and evidence-based approach to containing this disease is a testament to the
The Taipei District Court on Wednesday turned down appeals to lift travel bans imposed on Hong Kong businessman Lam Yuk (林旭) and Chinese national Su Jianfeng (蘇劍鋒), who prosecutors said are suspected of working for the head of a Chinese spy ring in Taiwan. Taipei prosecutors said that Lam and Su were working for Xiang Xin (向心) and his wife, Kung Ching (龔青), in a case related to self-confessed Chinese spy William Wang Liqiang (王立強), and all four were placed under travel restrictions as part of an ongoing investigation into the case. Lam’s and Su’s lawyers said that as the two
‘AIR POLLUTION SEASON’: The EPA said air pollution this spring has not been as bad as in previous years, due to closed factories in China as a result of COVID-19 Many diseases have been linked to air pollution consisting of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) and people should protect themselves, a doctor said yesterday. Physician Chiang Kun-chun (江坤俊), vice president of the Taoyuan-based Min-Sheng General Hospital, talked about the dangers of air pollution and how people can protect themselves at an event in Taipei’s Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園), which was organized by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA). The EPA has designated this year as “Sustainable Earth Year,” with a campaign to promote changing life habits at events throughout the year, and with the spring events focused on air quality. “Air
Women with COVID-19 should be quarantined for a longer period than men, because they have a longer incubation period, a Chinese study said. A research team from the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University said in a paper, titled “Women May Play a More Important Role in the Transmission of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) than Men,” that women exhibit different characteristics from men in the transmission of the virus after analyzing the sex ratio of those infected. The researchers, who reviewed 6,013 confirmed cases at the hospital through Feb. 20, said that women accounted for a lower proportion of admissions early in