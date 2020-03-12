Virus Outbreak: More China-based misinformation cases uncovered

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Criminal Investigation Bureau officials yesterday provided details on three more cases of Chinese misinformation related to COVID-19

The rumors, which have been circulating on social media in Taiwan, were traced back to their origins in China, Investigation Corps officer Chao Chia-hui (趙家輝) said.

One Chinese Facebook user, “XuKun Cai,” wrote that “I have contacted several hospitals for updates... The latest figures are that Taipei has 77 deaths and 629 people in intensive care for serious coronavirus infections. Kaohsiung now has 56 deaths and 461 people in intensive care... More updates are coming for other regions,” Chao said.

“We verified with the Central Epidemic Command Center that this was false information,” Chao said. “The words and phrases used in these messages are different from what Taiwanese would use, and earlier posts linked to Chinese Web sites and social media platforms.”

Chinese have been waging a misinformation campaign against Taiwan, he said, adding that “they are working to distort the facts, spread fake news to sow distrust against authorities and create fear in Taiwanese society.”

The bureau said that the second case involved a Chinese Facebook user surnamed Liu (劉), who posted: “I have an uncle in Taiwan who plants trees for paper-making. Recently, at about midnight, he saw government trucks going past one by one, each fully loaded with dead bodies... This is too horrible.”

In the third case, a Chinese Twitter user who claimed to be in communication with Taiwanese media outlets tweeted that “a news report said that a media executive had been infected with the coronavirus and that, as a result, no one is working at TVBS’ news department,” Chao said.

Separately yesterday, the Tainan District Court fined a Tainan man surnamed Chiu (邱) NT$20,000 for saying on Facebook that “several groups of Chinese students have returned from China and have been attending classes at a local university... There are many of them, and now there is an outbreak of the coronavirus at the university and Tainan’s East District (東區).”

The court found Chiu guilty of contravening the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法) and, in addition to the fine, ordered him to issue a public apology.

In related news, Hsinchu City prosecutors yesterday deferred prosecution in a case involving a claim of a COVID-19 infection at Hsinchu Air Force Base, which local authorities later confirmed to be false.

A Hsinchu woman surnamed Yu (余) and four of her friends have been placed under one-year probation and ordered to pay fines of NT$10,000 for posting the original message and disseminating it through messaging app Line and other social media platforms, prosecutors said.