Behind the barbed wire-topped fences of Taipei Prison, a small group of inmates were hunched over clacking sewing machines, working overtime to churn out masks and help ward off COVID-19.
Usually the men would be making prison uniforms in the bright-lit sewing factory in Taoyuan.
However, after the coronavirus spread to Taiwan, they switched to making masks, putting together about 52,000 face coverings since the middle of last month.
Photo: AFP / Sam Yeh
Sporting a gray mask himself, a 50-year-old inmate surnamed Yuh said that he was keeping his family close to heart as he worked.
“When they came to see me, they said it was very difficult to buy face mask out there. I said to them: ‘Daddy is making face masks here, and that maybe you will have the benefit and the opportunity to use it’,” he told reporters. “Every time I sew face masks, I think to myself that it can bring some security to my family.”
Yuh is 10 years into a 23-year sentence for possession of drugs and firearms.
“This little face mask not only lets us contribute to society, it also gives us self-esteem,” he said.
The inmates — who have volunteered for the job — work quickly with machines they have clearly come to know well. After stitching the fabric with the sewing machines, they carefully trim the masks with small scissors before ironing and packaging them.
The nation’s prisons routinely employ prisoners to make products from food to garments and soaps. The programs are designed to teach inmates practical skills as well as raise funds for victim compensation and the improvement of facilities.
The masks are sold for about NT$25 each and the inmates are paid a small wage, which they can spend within the prison.
Correctional facilities nationwide are taking part in the new scheme to manufacture cloth masks and mask protectors to supply their staff and the public.
Taiwan was briefly struck by panic-buying of masks earlier this year until the government introduced a rationing system.
The nation has been held up as an example of how to handle an outbreak, with the government moving fast to reduce overseas arrivals from infected areas and issue clear medical guidance that has been widely adopted by the public.
Despite being so close to the original outbreak in China, Taiwan has just 48 confirmed cases, with one death.
The wearing of masks among the public has become fairly widespread.
However, many Taiwanese have said that the rationing of three masks a week is insufficient.
As a result the mask covers that prisons make can come in handy — they are used to cover masks to extend their duration.
WASHINGTON ACTION: The AIT chairman met with President Tsai Ing-wen yesterday, just hours after the US’ lower house unanimously passed the TAIPEI Act of 2019 The US will “redouble” its efforts to ensure Taiwan’s participation on the global stage, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chairman James Moriarty told President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday morning. “During President Tsai’s second term, we will redouble our efforts to expand Taiwan’s participation on the global stage, a need exemplified by the ongoing spread of coronavirus,” Moriarty said during his meeting with Tsai at the Presidential Office in Taipei, where he congratulated her on her re-election on Jan. 11. Moriarty also praised Taiwan’s approach to containing COVID-19. “Taiwan’s measured, transparent and evidence-based approach to containing this disease is a testament to the
The Taipei District Court on Wednesday turned down appeals to lift travel bans imposed on Hong Kong businessman Lam Yuk (林旭) and Chinese national Su Jianfeng (蘇劍鋒), who prosecutors said are suspected of working for the head of a Chinese spy ring in Taiwan. Taipei prosecutors said that Lam and Su were working for Xiang Xin (向心) and his wife, Kung Ching (龔青), in a case related to self-confessed Chinese spy William Wang Liqiang (王立強), and all four were placed under travel restrictions as part of an ongoing investigation into the case. Lam’s and Su’s lawyers said that as the two
‘AIR POLLUTION SEASON’: The EPA said air pollution this spring has not been as bad as in previous years, due to closed factories in China as a result of COVID-19 Many diseases have been linked to air pollution consisting of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) and people should protect themselves, a doctor said yesterday. Physician Chiang Kun-chun (江坤俊), vice president of the Taoyuan-based Min-Sheng General Hospital, talked about the dangers of air pollution and how people can protect themselves at an event in Taipei’s Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園), which was organized by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA). The EPA has designated this year as “Sustainable Earth Year,” with a campaign to promote changing life habits at events throughout the year, and with the spring events focused on air quality. “Air
Women with COVID-19 should be quarantined for a longer period than men, because they have a longer incubation period, a Chinese study said. A research team from the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University said in a paper, titled “Women May Play a More Important Role in the Transmission of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) than Men,” that women exhibit different characteristics from men in the transmission of the virus after analyzing the sex ratio of those infected. The researchers, who reviewed 6,013 confirmed cases at the hospital through Feb. 20, said that women accounted for a lower proportion of admissions early in