Virus Outbreak: Inmates join fight against coronavirus

AFP, TAOYUAN





Behind the barbed wire-topped fences of Taipei Prison, a small group of inmates were hunched over clacking sewing machines, working overtime to churn out masks and help ward off COVID-19.

Usually the men would be making prison uniforms in the bright-lit sewing factory in Taoyuan.

However, after the coronavirus spread to Taiwan, they switched to making masks, putting together about 52,000 face coverings since the middle of last month.

Inmates operate sewing machines as they make masks at Taipei Prison in Taoyuan on Tuesday. Photo: AFP / Sam Yeh

Sporting a gray mask himself, a 50-year-old inmate surnamed Yuh said that he was keeping his family close to heart as he worked.

“When they came to see me, they said it was very difficult to buy face mask out there. I said to them: ‘Daddy is making face masks here, and that maybe you will have the benefit and the opportunity to use it’,” he told reporters. “Every time I sew face masks, I think to myself that it can bring some security to my family.”

Yuh is 10 years into a 23-year sentence for possession of drugs and firearms.

“This little face mask not only lets us contribute to society, it also gives us self-esteem,” he said.

The inmates — who have volunteered for the job — work quickly with machines they have clearly come to know well. After stitching the fabric with the sewing machines, they carefully trim the masks with small scissors before ironing and packaging them.

The nation’s prisons routinely employ prisoners to make products from food to garments and soaps. The programs are designed to teach inmates practical skills as well as raise funds for victim compensation and the improvement of facilities.

The masks are sold for about NT$25 each and the inmates are paid a small wage, which they can spend within the prison.

Correctional facilities nationwide are taking part in the new scheme to manufacture cloth masks and mask protectors to supply their staff and the public.

Taiwan was briefly struck by panic-buying of masks earlier this year until the government introduced a rationing system.

The nation has been held up as an example of how to handle an outbreak, with the government moving fast to reduce overseas arrivals from infected areas and issue clear medical guidance that has been widely adopted by the public.

Despite being so close to the original outbreak in China, Taiwan has just 48 confirmed cases, with one death.

The wearing of masks among the public has become fairly widespread.

However, many Taiwanese have said that the rationing of three masks a week is insufficient.

As a result the mask covers that prisons make can come in handy — they are used to cover masks to extend their duration.