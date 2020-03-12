Job satisfaction high among ‘new immigrants’: poll

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Nearly 90 percent of the nation’s “new immigrants” are satisfied with their jobs, a survey released yesterday by the Ministry of the Interior showed.

The survey, held every five years, was launched in 2003 by the ministry to better understand the conditions and needs of the nearly 560,000 new immigrants in Taiwan, the ministry said.

The respondents included foreign spouses with an Alien Resident Certificate or Alien Permanent Resident Certificate; foreign spouses who have been naturalized; and spouses from Hong Kong, Macau or China who reside in Taiwan or have household registration, it said.

Funded by the New Immigrant Development Fund, the survey was carried out by a team led by Academia Sinica Institute of Sociology adjunct research fellow Yang Wen-shan (楊文山).

The labor participation rate among new immigrants was 70.92 percent — compared with 59.19 percent for Taiwanese — and the unemployment rate was 1.22 percent, the survey showed.

A majority, or 52.1 percent, of new immigrants earned an average monthly income of NT$20,000 to NT$29,999, the survey said.

According to the survey, 89.9 percent of new immigrants were satisfied with their jobs, while 10.2 percent said they were not.

About 60 percent of new immigrants worked in the service industry; 29.7 percent said they were interested in receiving occupational training; and 15.9 percent said they were interested in starting a business, it showed.

A majority, or 92.5 percent, of the new immigrants are women, and nearly half of them were aged 35 to 44, it said, adding that 64.6 percent of them have lived in Taiwan for more than 10 years.

At a news conference in Taipei, Linda Tjindiawati Arifjin (林達), who hailed from Indonesia, said that when she first moved to Taiwan more than 10 years ago, she was “afraid to go outside” because she did not speak Chinese and was unfamiliar with the environment.

Now, she serves as an interpreter at the National Immigration Agency’s service center in Taipei and teaches English at a university, she said.

The agency is a “good friend” of Indonesians and new immigrants, she added.

The results of the survey were based on the responses of 18,260 new immigrants who were interviewed across the nation from Aug. 21 to Dec. 20, 2018, and from May 13 to June 30 last year, the ministry said.