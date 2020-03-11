The Photographic Society of Taipei has won first place in last year’s World Cup for Clubs held by the International Federation of Photographic Art, making Taiwan the first Asian nation to win the championship since its inception in 2001.
The federation is the only international photography organization recognized by UNESCO, society chairman Chiang Che-ho (江哲和) said on Sunday, adding that the group was thrilled to have received the top honor.
In 2018, the society won third place, then the highest place won by an Asian nation, and this year’s victory was a new record, he said.
Photo: chen Yu-hsun, Taipei Times
Taiwan’s team — 20 photographers from the society, including Chang Ming-chih (張明芝), Chen Te-yun (陳德芸) and Chi Kuo-chin (齊國秦) — was among 207 photography groups from 48 nations at the event, Chiang said.
Society member Yang Ya-ting (楊雅婷) won an individual silver medal, while Chen Feng-lin (陳豐麟) earned an honorable mention, he said.
The federation’s electronic magazine, published last month, featured the club’s winning works, as well as those of the top 10 individual award winners from 4,118 submissions, he added.
An award ceremony and exhibition are scheduled for April 25 in Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia, but the society does not plan to attend due COVID-19, Chiang said.
Since its founding in 1956, the society has had more than 10,000 members and cultivated talented people in the arts and cultural circles through workshops, competitions, exhibitions and lectures, he said.
The society is honored to raise Taiwan’s global profile in the face of its diplomatic challenges, Chiang said.
