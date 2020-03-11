The Taiwan Residential Child Care Alliance was established yesterday with the aim of creating a model for childcare facilities that prioritizes children’s rights and interests.
The alliance said that it would also partner with the government to improve the professional standard and quality of the nation’s residential care facilities.
The alliance aims to become a sustainable organization that is trusted by the public, it added.
The alliance said that it had 40 members as of yesterday: 33 private facilities, two government-established facilities that are privately run and five individuals.
The members span the nation and include the Adolescents’ Home of the Prison Fellowship Taiwan in Taoyuan, the St Teresa Children Center in Hsinchu County, the Yong-An Children’s Home in Kaohsiung, and the Ta-Tung Children’s Home of the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families in New Taipei City, among others.
Together, the members provide a total of 1,336 beds, alliance data showed.
New Taipei City-based Mustard Seed Mission CEO Wu Hsiao-ping (吳小萍) was appointed chairwoman of the alliance’s board of directors.
Residential care facilities face similar challenges, Wu said, adding that one of the important purposes of the alliance is to allow facilities to help and encourage each other.
Despite a declining birthrate in Taiwan, the percentage of children in out-of-home placements has not fallen, the alliance said.
Over the past decade, out-of-home placements have remained steady at about 12 of every 10,000 children, it said.
About 65 percent of children in out-of-home placements are in residential care, while the rest are in foster care, it added.
Control Yuan member Wang Yu-ling (王幼玲) and Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wu Yu-chin (吳玉琴) were among the guests who attended a founding ceremony for the alliance held in Taipei.
Authorities have investigated 178 cases of alleged misinformation regarding COVID-19, 45 of which were created by Chinese cyberwarfare units with the aim of disrupting efforts to contain the disease and undermine Taiwan’s national security, the Criminal Investigation Bureau said yesterday. Of the 178 cases investigated from Jan. 23 to yesterday, 78 cases involving 112 people have been forwarded to prosecutors for indictments, including the proven falsehoods of “President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was rushed to a hospital for treatment after contracting the Wuhan virus” and “Taoyuan has imposed restrictions and locked down the city,” bureau Deputy Commissioner Chu Tsung-tai (朱宗泰) said. Investigators found
The Taipei District Court on Wednesday turned down appeals to lift travel bans imposed on Hong Kong businessman Lam Yuk (林旭) and Chinese national Su Jianfeng (蘇劍鋒), who prosecutors said are suspected of working for the head of a Chinese spy ring in Taiwan. Taipei prosecutors said that Lam and Su were working for Xiang Xin (向心) and his wife, Kung Ching (龔青), in a case related to self-confessed Chinese spy William Wang Liqiang (王立強), and all four were placed under travel restrictions as part of an ongoing investigation into the case. Lam’s and Su’s lawyers said that as the two
WASHINGTON ACTION: The AIT chairman met with President Tsai Ing-wen yesterday, just hours after the US’ lower house unanimously passed the TAIPEI Act of 2019 The US will “redouble” its efforts to ensure Taiwan’s participation on the global stage, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chairman James Moriarty told President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday morning. “During President Tsai’s second term, we will redouble our efforts to expand Taiwan’s participation on the global stage, a need exemplified by the ongoing spread of coronavirus,” Moriarty said during his meeting with Tsai at the Presidential Office in Taipei, where he congratulated her on her re-election on Jan. 11. Moriarty also praised Taiwan’s approach to containing COVID-19. “Taiwan’s measured, transparent and evidence-based approach to containing this disease is a testament to the
‘AIR POLLUTION SEASON’: The EPA said air pollution this spring has not been as bad as in previous years, due to closed factories in China as a result of COVID-19 Many diseases have been linked to air pollution consisting of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) and people should protect themselves, a doctor said yesterday. Physician Chiang Kun-chun (江坤俊), vice president of the Taoyuan-based Min-Sheng General Hospital, talked about the dangers of air pollution and how people can protect themselves at an event in Taipei’s Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園), which was organized by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA). The EPA has designated this year as “Sustainable Earth Year,” with a campaign to promote changing life habits at events throughout the year, and with the spring events focused on air quality. “Air