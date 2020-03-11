Youth face verbal sexual harassment: survey

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Nearly 15 percent of the nation’s children aged seven to 15 report having experienced verbal sexual harassment, a Taiwan Fund for Children and Families (TFCF) survey released yesterday said.

Among teens who reported having experienced verbal sexual harassment — including dirty jokes and teasing comments about the body — 64 percent “directly expressed to the other person that I felt uncomfortable” and 48.8 percent “asked others (friends, classmates or adults) for help,” while 23.2 percent “did not deal with it,” the survey showed.

Of the children surveyed, 6.9 percent said that someone “touched my body without my consent and made me feel uncomfortable,” while 5.8 percent had “encountered someone who deliberately exposed their sexual organs,” it showed.

Entertainer Patty Hou yesterday holds a placard at a Taiwan Fund for Children and Families news conference in Taipei to urge the public to protect abused children. Photo: CNA

The results showed that 20.7 percent of students who reported having been touched without their consent and 36.7 percent of students who reported having seen someone expose themselves chose “not to deal with it.”

In the same survey, the organization also asked children and teens questions related to online safety.

The results showed that 26.2 percent of respondents said they had “seen inappropriate content on the Internet or in a mobile app,” while 20.1 percent said they had “made friends with strangers through the Internet or a mobile app.”

Ten percent of those surveyed said they had “browsed Web sites that indicated ‘People under 18 years old may not enter.’”

According to the organization, 42.9 percent of respondents were male and 57.1 percent were female, and most of the respondents (68.3 percent) were aged 13 to 15.

The results showed that students need better education on how to act when they find themselves in situations where their personal safety might be at risk, the organization said.

Tsai Wen-chin (蔡雯瑾), a representative from the organization’s Social Work Department, urged adults to pay more attention to children’s relationships, safety and lives.

“We hope that everyone in the community can be good neighbors for child protection,” she said.

Wang Hsin-ting (王芯婷), a social work supervisor at the organization’s Hualien County branch, said that she encourages people to “become the person children can speak to.”

In developing children’s ability to protect themselves, it is crucial to teach them how to respect each other, say no and seek help, she said.

The survey, conducted online from Feb. 3 to Feb. 17, collected 841 valid responses from students at elementary and junior-high schools across the nation, and has a confidence level of 95 percent, the organization said.