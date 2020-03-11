The Taiwan Transportation Safety Board yesterday said that it would launch an investigation into a collision at the Port of Taipei on Monday night that killed two people.
The accident happened at 8:48pm when Hong Kong-registered cargo ship the Godspeed (騏龍) allegedly collided with the port’s pilot boat.
The pilot boat, which guides ships in and out of the port, capsized after it was damaged.
The accident killed the pilot boat captain, surnamed Yang (楊), and a crew member surnamed Lee (李).
New Taipei City Fire Department and Coast Guard Administration officers found Lee’s body on Monday night, before finding Yang’s body early yesterday morning.
Neither the pilot boat nor the ship leaked any oil due to the accident, the board said.
The collision was a major marine occurrence based on the Transportation Occurrence Investigation Act (運輸事故調查法) and the International Maritime Organization’s Maritime Casualty Investigation Code, the board said, adding that it had assigned a chief investigator to identify the causes of the accident.
The chief investigator would form a task force to collect information on the accident and would regularly inform the public about the progress of the investigation on the board’s Web site, it said.
The Port and Maritime Bureau’s North Maritime Affairs Center would also conduct an investigation, the board said, adding that it has details of the routes on which the ship and pilot boat were operating when the accident occurred.
The center would interview the ship’s captain and other crew members to determine liability for the accident, with the results of the investigation to be released in three months, it said.
Authorities have investigated 178 cases of alleged misinformation regarding COVID-19, 45 of which were created by Chinese cyberwarfare units with the aim of disrupting efforts to contain the disease and undermine Taiwan’s national security, the Criminal Investigation Bureau said yesterday. Of the 178 cases investigated from Jan. 23 to yesterday, 78 cases involving 112 people have been forwarded to prosecutors for indictments, including the proven falsehoods of “President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was rushed to a hospital for treatment after contracting the Wuhan virus” and “Taoyuan has imposed restrictions and locked down the city,” bureau Deputy Commissioner Chu Tsung-tai (朱宗泰) said. Investigators found
The Taipei District Court on Wednesday turned down appeals to lift travel bans imposed on Hong Kong businessman Lam Yuk (林旭) and Chinese national Su Jianfeng (蘇劍鋒), who prosecutors said are suspected of working for the head of a Chinese spy ring in Taiwan. Taipei prosecutors said that Lam and Su were working for Xiang Xin (向心) and his wife, Kung Ching (龔青), in a case related to self-confessed Chinese spy William Wang Liqiang (王立強), and all four were placed under travel restrictions as part of an ongoing investigation into the case. Lam’s and Su’s lawyers said that as the two
WASHINGTON ACTION: The AIT chairman met with President Tsai Ing-wen yesterday, just hours after the US’ lower house unanimously passed the TAIPEI Act of 2019 The US will “redouble” its efforts to ensure Taiwan’s participation on the global stage, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chairman James Moriarty told President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday morning. “During President Tsai’s second term, we will redouble our efforts to expand Taiwan’s participation on the global stage, a need exemplified by the ongoing spread of coronavirus,” Moriarty said during his meeting with Tsai at the Presidential Office in Taipei, where he congratulated her on her re-election on Jan. 11. Moriarty also praised Taiwan’s approach to containing COVID-19. “Taiwan’s measured, transparent and evidence-based approach to containing this disease is a testament to the
‘AIR POLLUTION SEASON’: The EPA said air pollution this spring has not been as bad as in previous years, due to closed factories in China as a result of COVID-19 Many diseases have been linked to air pollution consisting of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) and people should protect themselves, a doctor said yesterday. Physician Chiang Kun-chun (江坤俊), vice president of the Taoyuan-based Min-Sheng General Hospital, talked about the dangers of air pollution and how people can protect themselves at an event in Taipei’s Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園), which was organized by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA). The EPA has designated this year as “Sustainable Earth Year,” with a campaign to promote changing life habits at events throughout the year, and with the spring events focused on air quality. “Air