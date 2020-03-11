The nation would not allow China to assimilate Taiwanese, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday at the Legislative Yuan when Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Fan Yun (范雲) asked about iQiyi, China’s largest video-on-demand (VOD) provider.
The VOD service has become immensely popular in Taiwan, Fan said, adding that the iQiyi app has had more than 6 million downloads by Taiwanese, or one download per every three adults.
Unlike Netflix, whose operations have been approved by the National Communications Commission, iQiyi has skirted regulations and operated in Taiwan without approval for years, she said.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
The commission can require companies like Netflix to reserve a portion of their content for locally produced shows and set certain requirements for the companies’ shareholding structure, which must be transparent, but the commission has no authority over iQiyi, Fan said.
Content on iQiyi is not reviewed by the Ministry of Culture, even though the Act Governing the Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例) requires the ministry to review Chinese movies, TV shows and publications, she added.
Even if the service were to provide Taiwanese programs, there would be no way of ensuring freedom of expression in their production, she said.
Fan said that she had asked the commission about regulating iQiyi, but that the commission had said the service is the responsibility of the Mainland Affairs Council, although her research has led her to believe that such companies slip through a loophole in the law.
China would do whatever it takes to absorb Taiwan, Su said, citing China’s “into the island, the homes and the brains” strategy for influencing Taiwanese.
Just as illegally flown drones must be downed, such infiltration must be prevented, he said.
Su said that he would ask Vice Premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) to convene agencies to review regulations governing VOD providers and introduce legislation to close any loopholes.
“We must not allow China to achieve its goal of assimilating [the people of] Taiwan,” he said.
The commission did not deliberately sidestep regulating iQiyi, but the task requires special measures, commission Chairman Chen Yaw-shyang (陳耀祥) said.
Since undertaking the task of overseeing over-the-top content in September last year, the commission has drafted a bill on managing online audio and video services, he added.
The safeguards stipulated in the act were introduced in the pre-Internet era, so online content requires special legislation, he said, adding that the commission would likely need to consult with the ministry and the council before arriving at a solution.
Authorities have investigated 178 cases of alleged misinformation regarding COVID-19, 45 of which were created by Chinese cyberwarfare units with the aim of disrupting efforts to contain the disease and undermine Taiwan’s national security, the Criminal Investigation Bureau said yesterday. Of the 178 cases investigated from Jan. 23 to yesterday, 78 cases involving 112 people have been forwarded to prosecutors for indictments, including the proven falsehoods of “President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was rushed to a hospital for treatment after contracting the Wuhan virus” and “Taoyuan has imposed restrictions and locked down the city,” bureau Deputy Commissioner Chu Tsung-tai (朱宗泰) said. Investigators found
The Taipei District Court on Wednesday turned down appeals to lift travel bans imposed on Hong Kong businessman Lam Yuk (林旭) and Chinese national Su Jianfeng (蘇劍鋒), who prosecutors said are suspected of working for the head of a Chinese spy ring in Taiwan. Taipei prosecutors said that Lam and Su were working for Xiang Xin (向心) and his wife, Kung Ching (龔青), in a case related to self-confessed Chinese spy William Wang Liqiang (王立強), and all four were placed under travel restrictions as part of an ongoing investigation into the case. Lam’s and Su’s lawyers said that as the two
WASHINGTON ACTION: The AIT chairman met with President Tsai Ing-wen yesterday, just hours after the US’ lower house unanimously passed the TAIPEI Act of 2019 The US will “redouble” its efforts to ensure Taiwan’s participation on the global stage, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chairman James Moriarty told President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday morning. “During President Tsai’s second term, we will redouble our efforts to expand Taiwan’s participation on the global stage, a need exemplified by the ongoing spread of coronavirus,” Moriarty said during his meeting with Tsai at the Presidential Office in Taipei, where he congratulated her on her re-election on Jan. 11. Moriarty also praised Taiwan’s approach to containing COVID-19. “Taiwan’s measured, transparent and evidence-based approach to containing this disease is a testament to the
‘AIR POLLUTION SEASON’: The EPA said air pollution this spring has not been as bad as in previous years, due to closed factories in China as a result of COVID-19 Many diseases have been linked to air pollution consisting of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) and people should protect themselves, a doctor said yesterday. Physician Chiang Kun-chun (江坤俊), vice president of the Taoyuan-based Min-Sheng General Hospital, talked about the dangers of air pollution and how people can protect themselves at an event in Taipei’s Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園), which was organized by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA). The EPA has designated this year as “Sustainable Earth Year,” with a campaign to promote changing life habits at events throughout the year, and with the spring events focused on air quality. “Air