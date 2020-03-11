While masks can protect the mouth and nose against COVID-19 infection, they leave the eyes exposed, a doctor said on Sunday, urging people to frequently wash their hands and avoid rubbing their eyes.
The mucous membranes in the eyes could be an entry point for germs or the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, China Medical University Hsinchu Hospital ophthalmology division head Chen Ying-shan (陳瑩山) said.
Some Chinese infected with COVID-19 developed conjunctivitis, with tear and eye discharge samples testing positive for the virus, indicating that there is a risk of contracting the disease through the eyes, he said, citing a study by China’s Zhejiang University.
Photo: Jennifer Huang, Taipei Times
Mucous membranes in the eye are the only exposed mucous tissues in the human body and could allow the entry of pathogens if there is a tear, Chen said.
The number of children diagnosed with conjunctivitis at a Hsinchu County hospital has risen by up to 40 percent since schools opened late last month, he said.
The increase might be linked to disease transmission at schools or air pollution, Chen said, adding that most parents were not sure whether their child’s condition was caused by an allergic reaction or a bacterial infection.
Symptoms of allergic conjunctivitis in children typically include itching, which leads to frequent eye-rubbing, as well as swelling, redness and excessive discharge, he said.
Pathogens in the discharge could easily spread to the eyelashes and other areas of the face as well as glasses, Chen said.
Washing hands frequently is key to preventing transferring pathogens from the eyes to other surfaces, or vice versa, he said.
