Students at an elementary school in Kaohsiung have found their own unique way to fight the COVID-19 outbreak and stay ahead of the curve in epidemic prevention — an automated disinfectant dispenser built from Lego.
Children ranging from six to 12 years old use every school break and any chance they can get to line up to use their self-built alcohol disinfectant robot, which some of their peers have assembled under the guidance of their robotics coach.
“Washing hands is super,” a recorded voice says after the dispenser senses a pair of hands in front of its ultrasonic sensor and dispenses alcohol disinfectant from a spray bottle by pulling back its handle with a motor and gearwheel mechanism.
Photo: Reuters / Fabian Hamacher
Next to the robot, there are scenes crafted by younger students showing various situations that require the washing of hands: an operating table in a hospital, a toilet and a garden.
One year after the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster in Japan in 2011, teachers at the Linyuan Elementary School decided that the students should learn about the basic principles of robotics.
The school is situated in an industrial area, dominated by the petrochemical sector.
Teachers said they wanted to teach the children how to solve problems in their hometown — such as fire, air pollution and gas explosions.
Since then, the school has represented the nation in many international competitions abroad and won several prizes with its robotics club.
