Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is to return to the ring against Finland’s Robert Helenius on Oct. 15, his first fight since the completion of his trilogy against Tyson Fury last year, the American’s promoters said on Wednesday. Wilder (42-2-1) was stopped in the 11th round by Fury in Las Vegas for his second straight loss to the Briton, who retained the WBC heavyweight title. Their first fight in December 2018 ended in a split draw. “It’s been a long journey for me and as of today it continues,” the 36-year-old, who was honored with a statue in his hometown of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, earlier this year, said in a statement. “I thought so many times about whether I should stay out of the business or come back. Once I got my statue in my hometown and saw so many people arrive and celebrate with me ... made me feel like my job is not done.” The fight is to take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Helenius (31-3) last fought on the card of the third Fury-Wilder fight, securing a sixth-round win against Poland’s Adam Kownacki. “I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a long time and I’m going to be ready,” the 38-year-old said. “I’m going to produce an even bigger upset than I did with Kownacki. I’m going for the belt, so this is a fight to prepare me to achieve that goal.”
LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, US$97.1 million contract extension through the 2024-2025 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent said on Wednesday. Klutch Sports chief executive officer Rich Paul said that the league-maximum deal makes James the highest-paid player in NBA history. His new deal includes a player option that would keep the second-leading scorer in NBA history with the Lakers past his 40th birthday in December 2024. The 37-year-old James is headed into the final year of his most recent contract with the Lakers, who signed the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and four-time league champion in July 2018. The new deal means the 18-time All-Star is to make US$46.7 million this season. Barring injury, James is likely to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s career scoring king this winter.
British businessman Jim Ratcliffe is “definitely a potential buyer” of Manchester United if the English giants go on sale, a spokesman for the Ineos petrochemicals billionaire said on Wednesday. Ineos was responding to reports that United’s current owners, the US-based Glazer family, are considering selling a minority stake, with the team currently bottom of the Premier League following a woeful start to the season under new manager Erik ten Hag. The Ineos spokesman told the Times that Ratcliffe would be prepared to buy such a stake as a prelude to assuming full control at Old Trafford. “If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership,” the spokesman said. United last won the Premier League in 2013 and have not lifted a major trophy since 2017, with last weekend’s humiliating 4-0 loss away to Brentford leaving them bottom of England’s top flight for the first time in 30 years.
An 82-year-old man on Saturday set off from Kaohsiung’s Sizihwan Bay (西子灣) to circumnavigate Taiwan in a sailboat in 29 days. Chinese Taipei Sailing Association vice president Chan Cheng-feng said the trip had been a dream of his for the past 40 years. Chan, who also heads the Kaohsiung Municipal Athletics Federation’s sailing committee, has been working to promote the sport in Taiwan since leaving the Marine Corps in 1976. The biggest challenge has been ensuring that people learn how to deal with problems at sea and know how to avoid danger, Chan said. The octogenarian said it is exciting to “still be having
As David Popovici has accelerated past his older rivals in the pool this summer, it seemed inevitable that the skinny 17-year-old would threaten world records. The only surprise when he broke the 100m freestyle mark in Rome on Saturday was that he got so quick so fast. On Friday, the Romanian had become only the fourth man in history to swim under 47 seconds as he set a European record to win his semi-final at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome. That was more than half a second faster than his gold-medal time at the FINA World Championships in June. On Saturday,
Brazilian outsider Beatriz Haddad Maia on Thursday toppled Iga Swiatek 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals of the WTA Toronto Masters. The South American, ranked 24th in the world, beat her third top-10 opponent this season, but notched her first career win over a world No. 1 as she clawed out the victory in three hours. Haddad Maia, who won titles at Nottingham and Birmingham in June, became the first Brazilian to reach the quarters at a WTA 1000 tournament. She was the first from her country to face a No. 1 since Telian Pereira lost to Serena Williams at Roland
RESPECTING ELDERS: Raducanu said that her chance to share the court with Williams, who had already won four titles when the British teenager was born, ‘was a true honor’ Serena Williams’ farewell tour on Tuesday suffered another bump in the road with a 6-4, 6-0 opening round loss to Emma Raducanu at the Western & Southern Open, one of the last tune-up events before the final Grand Slam of the American great’s career. Williams has just one professional tournament remaining before the US Open, where she would have one last chance to tie Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles. After a sluggish start in the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati, Ohio, Williams gave the sold-out crowd something to cheer about in the first set when she crushed back-to-back aces