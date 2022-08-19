SPORTS BRIEFS

BOXING

Wilder to fight Helenius

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is to return to the ring against Finland’s Robert Helenius on Oct. 15, his first fight since the completion of his trilogy against Tyson Fury last year, the American’s promoters said on Wednesday. Wilder (42-2-1) was stopped in the 11th round by Fury in Las Vegas for his second straight loss to the Briton, who retained the WBC heavyweight title. Their first fight in December 2018 ended in a split draw. “It’s been a long journey for me and as of today it continues,” the 36-year-old, who was honored with a statue in his hometown of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, earlier this year, said in a statement. “I thought so many times about whether I should stay out of the business or come back. Once I got my statue in my hometown and saw so many people arrive and celebrate with me ... made me feel like my job is not done.” The fight is to take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Helenius (31-3) last fought on the card of the third Fury-Wilder fight, securing a sixth-round win against Poland’s Adam Kownacki. “I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a long time and I’m going to be ready,” the 38-year-old said. “I’m going to produce an even bigger upset than I did with Kownacki. I’m going for the belt, so this is a fight to prepare me to achieve that goal.”

BASKETBALL

Lakers resign James

LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, US$97.1 million contract extension through the 2024-2025 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent said on Wednesday. Klutch Sports chief executive officer Rich Paul said that the league-maximum deal makes James the highest-paid player in NBA history. His new deal includes a player option that would keep the second-leading scorer in NBA history with the Lakers past his 40th birthday in December 2024. The 37-year-old James is headed into the final year of his most recent contract with the Lakers, who signed the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and four-time league champion in July 2018. The new deal means the 18-time All-Star is to make US$46.7 million this season. Barring injury, James is likely to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s career scoring king this winter.

SOCCER

Ratcliffe eyes United

British businessman Jim Ratcliffe is “definitely a potential buyer” of Manchester United if the English giants go on sale, a spokesman for the Ineos petrochemicals billionaire said on Wednesday. Ineos was responding to reports that United’s current owners, the US-based Glazer family, are considering selling a minority stake, with the team currently bottom of the Premier League following a woeful start to the season under new manager Erik ten Hag. The Ineos spokesman told the Times that Ratcliffe would be prepared to buy such a stake as a prelude to assuming full control at Old Trafford. “If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership,” the spokesman said. United last won the Premier League in 2013 and have not lifted a major trophy since 2017, with last weekend’s humiliating 4-0 loss away to Brentford leaving them bottom of England’s top flight for the first time in 30 years.