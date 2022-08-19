American Taylor Fritz on Wednesday bashed the ATP Tour’s trial of off-court coaching, saying that allowing players to receive instructions during a match was a “dumb rule” that went against the concept of tennis being an individual sport.
The ATP started a trial of the rule last month, with players allowed to receive instructions in qualifying and main-draw matches in tournaments, including the US Open and the ATP Finals.
Fritz, who beat in-form Australian Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 6-2 to reach the third round of the Western & Southern Open, said he had not taken advantage of the rule.
Photo: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY
“I haven’t talked to Mike [Russell] and he hasn’t talked to me one time since the coaching has become a thing. It’s a dumb rule,” the world No. 13 told reporters. “Why are we making it not an individual sport? A huge part of tennis is, in my mind, like as tennis is as much mental as it is physical, and a big part of it is you need to be figuring it out on the court for yourself.”
“I think it’s ridiculous that you can be mentally not there, not good analytically, not good at kind of working through things and coming up with strategies, and you can have someone tell you what to do,” he said. “I hate it.”
Kyrgios has also spoken out against the rule, saying in June that the beauty of the sport was being taken away by the new rule, which permits an individual to coach a player verbally and non-verbally from a designated seat.
Photo: AFP
An 82-year-old man on Saturday set off from Kaohsiung’s Sizihwan Bay (西子灣) to circumnavigate Taiwan in a sailboat in 29 days. Chinese Taipei Sailing Association vice president Chan Cheng-feng said the trip had been a dream of his for the past 40 years. Chan, who also heads the Kaohsiung Municipal Athletics Federation’s sailing committee, has been working to promote the sport in Taiwan since leaving the Marine Corps in 1976. The biggest challenge has been ensuring that people learn how to deal with problems at sea and know how to avoid danger, Chan said. The octogenarian said it is exciting to “still be having
As David Popovici has accelerated past his older rivals in the pool this summer, it seemed inevitable that the skinny 17-year-old would threaten world records. The only surprise when he broke the 100m freestyle mark in Rome on Saturday was that he got so quick so fast. On Friday, the Romanian had become only the fourth man in history to swim under 47 seconds as he set a European record to win his semi-final at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome. That was more than half a second faster than his gold-medal time at the FINA World Championships in June. On Saturday,
Brazilian outsider Beatriz Haddad Maia on Thursday toppled Iga Swiatek 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals of the WTA Toronto Masters. The South American, ranked 24th in the world, beat her third top-10 opponent this season, but notched her first career win over a world No. 1 as she clawed out the victory in three hours. Haddad Maia, who won titles at Nottingham and Birmingham in June, became the first Brazilian to reach the quarters at a WTA 1000 tournament. She was the first from her country to face a No. 1 since Telian Pereira lost to Serena Williams at Roland
RESPECTING ELDERS: Raducanu said that her chance to share the court with Williams, who had already won four titles when the British teenager was born, ‘was a true honor’ Serena Williams’ farewell tour on Tuesday suffered another bump in the road with a 6-4, 6-0 opening round loss to Emma Raducanu at the Western & Southern Open, one of the last tune-up events before the final Grand Slam of the American great’s career. Williams has just one professional tournament remaining before the US Open, where she would have one last chance to tie Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles. After a sluggish start in the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati, Ohio, Williams gave the sold-out crowd something to cheer about in the first set when she crushed back-to-back aces