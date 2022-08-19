Taylor Fritz no fan of ‘dumb’ off-court coaching rule

Reuters





American Taylor Fritz on Wednesday bashed the ATP Tour’s trial of off-court coaching, saying that allowing players to receive instructions during a match was a “dumb rule” that went against the concept of tennis being an individual sport.

The ATP started a trial of the rule last month, with players allowed to receive instructions in qualifying and main-draw matches in tournaments, including the US Open and the ATP Finals.

Fritz, who beat in-form Australian Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 6-2 to reach the third round of the Western & Southern Open, said he had not taken advantage of the rule.

Taylor Fritz of the US reacts after winning his men’s singles match against Australia’s Nick Kyrgios at the Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio, on Wednesday. Photo: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY

“I haven’t talked to Mike [Russell] and he hasn’t talked to me one time since the coaching has become a thing. It’s a dumb rule,” the world No. 13 told reporters. “Why are we making it not an individual sport? A huge part of tennis is, in my mind, like as tennis is as much mental as it is physical, and a big part of it is you need to be figuring it out on the court for yourself.”

“I think it’s ridiculous that you can be mentally not there, not good analytically, not good at kind of working through things and coming up with strategies, and you can have someone tell you what to do,” he said. “I hate it.”

Kyrgios has also spoken out against the rule, saying in June that the beauty of the sport was being taken away by the new rule, which permits an individual to coach a player verbally and non-verbally from a designated seat.