SPORTS BRIEFS

OLYMPICS

Games official arrested

A board member for the Tokyo Olympics yesterday was arrested on suspicion of taking bribes, prosecutors said, along with three other men connected to the scandal. Haruyuki Takahashi allegedly received US$377,489 from high-street business suit retailer Aoki Holdings, an official partner of last year’s COVID-19-pandemic-delayed 2020 Games. The 78-year-old was arrested along with Aoki chairman Hironori Aoki, 83, and two executives from the retailer, Tokyo Public Prosecutors’ Office documents showed. They accuse Takahashi of accepting bribes “with the understanding they were meant as thank-you money for the beneficial and preferential treatment” he bestowed on Aoki. Prosecutors said that Takahashi had a total of ￥51 million (US$377,489 at the current exchange rate) transferred to the bank account of a company he runs, in more than 50 transactions between October 2017 and March.

SOCCER

Musk backs off United post

Elon Musk on Tuesday wrote on Twitter that he was “not buying any sports teams,” calling a viral post about him purchasing Manchester United a joke. The world’s richest man told his more than 103 million followers on Twitter: “Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome” in reply to another of his posts about supporting both of the US’ two major political parties. The 51-year-old, who is embroiled in a lawsuit over his bid to buy Twitter, was asked on the platform if he was serious about owning United. “No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams,” Musk said, after his original post garnered nearly 500,000 “likes” in a matter of hours. “Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid.”

RUGBY

Corey Norman suspended

Toulouse Olympique’s Corey Norman has been suspended for eight matches for sticking his fingers up the backside of an opponent in a Super League match against the Warrington Wolves last week, the Rugby Football League said on Tuesday. Footage showed the 31-year-old Australian reaching between the legs of Wolves’ Oliver Holmes. He has also been fined ￡500 pounds (US$603.79) for the Grade F charge of “other contrary behavior.” Norman pleaded not guilty, but the league said the chair of the tribunal, Sarah Wright, and two side members — both former players — were “entirely satisfied” his act was intentional. “The footage of the incident shows a deliberate movement of Corey Norman’s left arm and hand over the top of Oliver Holmes and on to his buttocks,” the ruling said.

BASKETBALL

No games on election: NBA

The NBA is to be off on election day in the US, it said on Tuesday. The league’s schedule for the coming season would have all 30 teams playing on Nov. 7, the night before the midterm elections. The NBA is hoping teams use that night as an opportunity to encourage fans to get out and vote, plus amplify the need for civic engagement. On Nov. 8, which is election day, no NBA teams have games scheduled. Teams are being encouraged to share election information — such as registration deadlines — with their fan bases in the weeks leading up to Nov. 8, the league said.