OLYMPICS
Games official arrested
A board member for the Tokyo Olympics yesterday was arrested on suspicion of taking bribes, prosecutors said, along with three other men connected to the scandal. Haruyuki Takahashi allegedly received US$377,489 from high-street business suit retailer Aoki Holdings, an official partner of last year’s COVID-19-pandemic-delayed 2020 Games. The 78-year-old was arrested along with Aoki chairman Hironori Aoki, 83, and two executives from the retailer, Tokyo Public Prosecutors’ Office documents showed. They accuse Takahashi of accepting bribes “with the understanding they were meant as thank-you money for the beneficial and preferential treatment” he bestowed on Aoki. Prosecutors said that Takahashi had a total of ￥51 million (US$377,489 at the current exchange rate) transferred to the bank account of a company he runs, in more than 50 transactions between October 2017 and March.
SOCCER
Musk backs off United post
Elon Musk on Tuesday wrote on Twitter that he was “not buying any sports teams,” calling a viral post about him purchasing Manchester United a joke. The world’s richest man told his more than 103 million followers on Twitter: “Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome” in reply to another of his posts about supporting both of the US’ two major political parties. The 51-year-old, who is embroiled in a lawsuit over his bid to buy Twitter, was asked on the platform if he was serious about owning United. “No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams,” Musk said, after his original post garnered nearly 500,000 “likes” in a matter of hours. “Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid.”
RUGBY
Corey Norman suspended
Toulouse Olympique’s Corey Norman has been suspended for eight matches for sticking his fingers up the backside of an opponent in a Super League match against the Warrington Wolves last week, the Rugby Football League said on Tuesday. Footage showed the 31-year-old Australian reaching between the legs of Wolves’ Oliver Holmes. He has also been fined ￡500 pounds (US$603.79) for the Grade F charge of “other contrary behavior.” Norman pleaded not guilty, but the league said the chair of the tribunal, Sarah Wright, and two side members — both former players — were “entirely satisfied” his act was intentional. “The footage of the incident shows a deliberate movement of Corey Norman’s left arm and hand over the top of Oliver Holmes and on to his buttocks,” the ruling said.
BASKETBALL
No games on election: NBA
The NBA is to be off on election day in the US, it said on Tuesday. The league’s schedule for the coming season would have all 30 teams playing on Nov. 7, the night before the midterm elections. The NBA is hoping teams use that night as an opportunity to encourage fans to get out and vote, plus amplify the need for civic engagement. On Nov. 8, which is election day, no NBA teams have games scheduled. Teams are being encouraged to share election information — such as registration deadlines — with their fan bases in the weeks leading up to Nov. 8, the league said.
An 82-year-old man on Saturday set off from Kaohsiung’s Sizihwan Bay (西子灣) to circumnavigate Taiwan in a sailboat in 29 days. Chinese Taipei Sailing Association vice president Chan Cheng-feng said the trip had been a dream of his for the past 40 years. Chan, who also heads the Kaohsiung Municipal Athletics Federation’s sailing committee, has been working to promote the sport in Taiwan since leaving the Marine Corps in 1976. The biggest challenge has been ensuring that people learn how to deal with problems at sea and know how to avoid danger, Chan said. The octogenarian said it is exciting to “still be having
As David Popovici has accelerated past his older rivals in the pool this summer, it seemed inevitable that the skinny 17-year-old would threaten world records. The only surprise when he broke the 100m freestyle mark in Rome on Saturday was that he got so quick so fast. On Friday, the Romanian had become only the fourth man in history to swim under 47 seconds as he set a European record to win his semi-final at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome. That was more than half a second faster than his gold-medal time at the FINA World Championships in June. On Saturday,
Brazilian outsider Beatriz Haddad Maia on Thursday toppled Iga Swiatek 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals of the WTA Toronto Masters. The South American, ranked 24th in the world, beat her third top-10 opponent this season, but notched her first career win over a world No. 1 as she clawed out the victory in three hours. Haddad Maia, who won titles at Nottingham and Birmingham in June, became the first Brazilian to reach the quarters at a WTA 1000 tournament. She was the first from her country to face a No. 1 since Telian Pereira lost to Serena Williams at Roland
Jorge Mateo had a career-high five hits on Friday, one of them off Taiwan’s Yu Chang on the mound as a position player, while Adley Rutschman and Cedric Mullins each homered off the Tropicana Field catwalk as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-3. Rougned Odor had four of the Orioles’ season-most 19 hits as Baltimore won for the eighth time in 10 games and moved into an American League wild-card spot, a half-game ahead of the Rays. “Definitely one of our better offensive nights, the way we kept up those innings with the two-strike, two-out innings,” manager Brandon Hyde