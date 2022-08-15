SPORTS BRIEFS

CRICKET

Hat-trick first for women

Australia’s Alana King claimed the first hat-trick in the history of the women’s competition at Old Trafford on Saturday, a fortnight after the feat narrowly eluded her in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The leg-spinner claimed 4-15 to fire the Trent Rockets to a 43-run victory against the Manchester Originals who, chasing 120 for victory, were bundled out for 76. King dismissed Cordelia Griffith, Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross in successive deliveries to claim the hat-trick. The 26-year-old paid tribute to her idol and deceased Australia spin great Shane Warne after her stellar debut in the 100-ball competition. “I hope he’s looking down and pretty proud that I’ve spun a few today, it’s just a special place Old Trafford, and I’m glad I could take some poles here,” King said.

SOCCER

Zheng to coach Guangzhou

Former Asian Player of the Year Zheng Zhi has been appointed head coach of eight-time Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou, the club announced on social media. Zheng, who spent 11-and-a-half seasons with the club as a player, replaces Liu Zhiyu at the helm. Guangzhou are third from bottom of the league standings after winning just once in 12 games so far this season. The role would be Zheng’s first as a head coach, although he has previously led Guangzhou on an interim basis. The former midfielder was named Asian Player of the Year in 2013 after helping the club to the first of two Asian Champions League titles that year. Zheng ended his playing career with Guangzhou at the end of last season, having joined in 2011. Former Guangzhou midfielders Huang Bowen and Mei Fang have been named his assistant coaches.

TENNIS

Halep into Toronto final

Two-time champion Simona Halep of Romania on Saturday advanced to the National Bank Open final in Toronto, beating Jessica Pegula of the US 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. Halep is to face Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, a 6-4, 7-6 (9/7) winner over 14th-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the night semi-final. Halep smashed a racket on the hard court at Sobeys Stadium after she missed a return late in the third set. “The fire is back,” she said. “It’s a good sign if I do that. It looks like I’m fighting. It helps me sometimes. I don’t know if it’s always good or not, but it helps me.” Haddad Maia reached her first WTA Masters event final. “I try to calm down and think about what I need to do and not what I’m experiencing,” Haddad Maia said. “I try to play every point and think about the next shot.”

TENNIS

Hurkacz ousts Ruud in semis

Eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland on Saturday beat fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 in the National Bank Open semi-finals in Montreal. Hurkacz is to face Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain, a 7-5, 6-7 (7/9), 6-2, who beat Britain’s Daniel Evans in the night semi-final. Hurkacz had 18 aces and came to the net regularly. “I think I found a good rhythm and I was making the right decisions,” he said. Carreno Busta advanced to his first Masters 1000 final. “It’s probably one of the most important matches of my career, fighting for a title, fighting for a Masters 1000 title,” he said. “I made two semi-finals before, four and five years ago. It’s very important to my confidence ... to again be in a final.”