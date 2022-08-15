New Zealand ended a three-match losing streak with a 35-23 Rugby Championship win over South Africa at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday, and might have saved the job of their embattled coach Ian Foster.
A last-minute try by lock Scott Barrett sealed victory for the All Blacks after a thrilling second-round match. Foster had been under fire after five losses in six matches ahead of the Johannesburg showdown, including a 16-point defeat to Rugby World Cup champions the Springboks last weekend.
Yet a much-improved All Blacks side turned the tables after a match in which South Africa led by one point with 6 minutes remaining before conceding two converted tries.
Photo: AFP
“To say I am proud is a massive understatement,” said New Zealand skipper and flanker Sam Cane, who has also been criticized amid reports he would lose the captaincy to lock Sam Whitelock.
“It is a massive challenge coming here, one of the toughest places in the world to play, and the group stepped up massively,” he said. “We were a lot better at the breakdowns today, and at the box kicks and contestables we were a lot better.”
The first points in an arm wrestle came on 25 minutes when recalled flyhalf Richie Mo’unga slotted a penalty for the visitors. That triggered a period of away dominance in which Cane and hooker Samson Taukei’aho scored tries, the second of which Mo’unga converted.
The hosts needed to score quickly, and they did with center Lukhanyo Am diving over and flyhalf Handre Pollard converting.
The second half became a thriller with South Africa finally edging in front at 23-21 when Pollard kicked a penalty on 68 minutes.
However, intense All Blacks pressure led to tries from centre David Havili and lock Scott Barrett, and Mo’unga converted both.
Wing Makazole Mapimpi was the other Springbok try scorer as Pollard accumulated 13 points from two conversions and three penalties.
Tuesday night was another home run, another pitching win, another spot in the history books — just another night for Shohei Ohtani. The two-way sensation from Japan withstood another injury scare and pitched six scoreless innings to go with his team-leading 25th home run, reaching yet another monumental milestone as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1. Ohtani joined Babe Ruth (1918) as the only players in major league history to have at least 10 home runs and 10 wins in the same season. The Angels said that two players from the Negro Leagues also did it: Bullet Rogan of the
A tearful Naomi Osaka on Tuesday retired injured and US Open champion Emma Raducanu fell at the first hurdle as the top women’s players continued their preparations for Flushing Meadows at the Canadian Open in Toronto. News of the pending retirement of Serena Williams overshadowed proceedings at the tune-up for the year’s final Grand Slam, but there were no shortage of first-round upsets for fans to enjoy, including one by local Bianca Andreescu. Twice US Open champion Osaka, in only her second tournament back from an Achilles injury, battled on gamely before retiring while trailing Kaia Kanepi 7-6 (7/4), 3-0. “I felt my
UNSTOPPABLE: Australia again topped the medal table after winning gold in the men’s hockey, a feat they have achieved ever since the sport was added to the program Legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne brought the curtain down on the Commonwealth Games in spectacular style on Monday, as dominant Australia celebrated finishing top of the medals table yet again. Athletes swarmed Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium for a closing party that also featured UB40 and Dexys. Birmingham-born Osbourne, known as the Prince of Darkness, brought the ceremony to a climax after emerging as the surprise act. The show, celebrating Birmingham’s emergence from the wreckage of World War II as a diverse and vibrant modern city, brought 11 days of action to a close. Earlier, six-time defending champions Australia wrapped up their campaign in
Taichung Futuro on Sunday beat Tainan TSG 3-0 to take the top spot in the Taiwan Football Premier League standings with 20 points, while Hang Yuan bested Taipower 2-0 to rise to second place with 19 points in a tight title race. Taichung scored all three of their goals in the first half in a rainy afternoon match in Tainan, with Haitian striker Benchy Estama opening the scoring at seven minutes, passing to Turkish-born forward Onur Dogan, who clipped the ball over Tainan goalkeeper Tuan Hsuan. Futuro doubled the lead after Tuan blocked a free-kick at 21 minutes that was completed by