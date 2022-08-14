Jorge Mateo had a career-high five hits on Friday, one of them off Taiwan’s Yu Chang on the mound as a position player, while Adley Rutschman and Cedric Mullins each homered off the Tropicana Field catwalk as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-3.
Rougned Odor had four of the Orioles’ season-most 19 hits as Baltimore won for the eighth time in 10 games and moved into an American League wild-card spot, a half-game ahead of the Rays.
“Definitely one of our better offensive nights, the way we kept up those innings with the two-strike, two-out innings,” manager Brandon Hyde said. We “got a bunch of hits up and down the lineup.”
Photo: Dave Nelson-USA TODAY
Mullins and Anthony Santander had three hits apiece for Baltimore. Austin Voth (3-1) took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and won his second straight start.
“We’ve kind of caught fire and we’re just keeping with it,” said Voth, who was claimed off waivers from the Washington Nationals on June 7.
“It doesn’t feel like we’re cooling off or anything like that. We’re rolling,” he added.
Photo: AFP
By the time Jose Siri got the Rays’ first hit leading off the sixth, the Orioles had a 7-0 lead. Randy Arozarena followed with his 14th homer for Tampa Bay.
“We’ve got to somehow find a way to get out of this,” Rays manger Kevin Cash said. “It’s not coming easy for anybody.”
Rutschman homered in the first off Corey Kluber (7-7), a blast that would have traveled an estimated 133.8m if not for the catwalk. Mullins’ 10th homer came in the eighth inning off Jimmy Yacabonis.
Photo: CNA
Mateo, who drove in two runs and scored twice, also contributed a fine defensive play at shortstop in the fourth, barely throwing out Brandon Lowe on a toss from his gloved hand.
“I’m very satisfied with that performance. It shows my hard work is paying off,” Mateo said. “To go out there and do that, I feel really good about it and I want to come back tomorrow and do it all over again.”
Rays second baseman Chang pitched for the Rays in the ninth inning, giving up one run on three hits. His velocity ranged from a low of 59.5kph to a high of 72.4kph.
“It was definitely a little weird and uncomfortable hitting off a position player, but I’m happy I got that fifth hit off of him,” Mateo said.
The Taiwanese infielder made his major-league pitching debut on Saturday last week when he was pulled off third base in the bottom of the eighth to preserve the Rays’ bullpen in their 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers.
LIN
Taiwanese infielder Lin Tzu-wei has been released by the New York Mets, but is to stay in the US to wait for further opportunities, his agency Bros Sports Marketing said on Friday.
Lin signed a minor-league contract with the Mets in March and was in and out of the injured list during the season, tallying 14 hits, including two homers over 28 games in the Triple-A, where he recorded a batting average of 0.152 for the Syracuse Mets.
The Syracuse Mets are a minor-league team in the International League and the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets, who on Friday lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1.
Lin, who is currently a free agent, would remain in the US and await opportunities, Bros Sports Marketing said.
Lin played for the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins in the majors from 2017 to last year, making 102 appearances in which he knocked out 43 hits, including one homer, over 193 at-bats for a batting average of 2.23.
TATIS
San Diego Padres dynamo Fernando Tatis Jr, one of the brightest, freshest stars in all of MLB, was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance and will not play this season.
Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid.
Tatis said he accidentally took a medication to treat ringworm that contained the banned substance.
The penalty imposed by the MLB was effective immediately, meaning the All-Star shortstop — who had been out the entire season because of a broken wrist, but was expected to return to the playoff contenders next week — cannot play in the majors until next year.
Tatis will miss the remaining 48 regular-season games this year. Any post-season games the Padres play would count toward the 80 that Tatis must sit out, and he will serve the rest of the suspension at the start of next season.
“Shocked everybody,” Padres star Manny Machado said after a 10-5 win over Washington.
The suspension would prevent Tatis from playing for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic in March next year, the league said.
In other games on Friday, it was:
‧ Angels 0, Twins 4
‧ Astros 7, Athletics 5
‧ Blue Jays 0, Guardians 8
‧ Cardinals 3, Brewers 1
‧ Giants 5, Pirates 3
‧ Marlins 3, Braves 4
‧ Rangers 2, Mariners 6
‧ Red Sox 3, Yankees 2 (10i)
‧ Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 3
‧ Royals 3, Dodgers 8
‧ White Sox 2, Tigers 0
Taiwanese infielder Chang Yu on Saturday made his major league pitching debut when he was pulled off third base in the bottom of the eighth to preserve the Tampa Bay Rays’ bullpen in their 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Chang’s chance to take the mound came as the Tigers’ scoring was already out of hand for the Rays. Detroit mounted a rare offensive outburst, leading Rays manager Kevin Cash to preserve his pitchers by allowing Chang to throw an inning. He retired Willi Castro on what the scoreboard called a 40mph curveball, but Detroit’s Jonathan Schoop hit the next pitch for
Taiwan yesterday outlasted the Dominican Republic 9-5 in a rain-soaked slugfest in Tainan to take home the bronze medal in the WBSC U-12 Baseball World Cup. Taiwan, who won the previous edition of the tournament in 2019, were eliminated from gold medal contention on Friday with a loss to the US, and needed a comeback win over South Korea a day later to reach yesterday’s third-place playoff. The US and Venezuela were playing for gold in a game that started at 7:45pm. The US were leading 7-2 at the bottom of the fifth inning as of press time last night. In what was
Tuesday night was another home run, another pitching win, another spot in the history books — just another night for Shohei Ohtani. The two-way sensation from Japan withstood another injury scare and pitched six scoreless innings to go with his team-leading 25th home run, reaching yet another monumental milestone as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1. Ohtani joined Babe Ruth (1918) as the only players in major league history to have at least 10 home runs and 10 wins in the same season. The Angels said that two players from the Negro Leagues also did it: Bullet Rogan of the
A tearful Naomi Osaka on Tuesday retired injured and US Open champion Emma Raducanu fell at the first hurdle as the top women’s players continued their preparations for Flushing Meadows at the Canadian Open in Toronto. News of the pending retirement of Serena Williams overshadowed proceedings at the tune-up for the year’s final Grand Slam, but there were no shortage of first-round upsets for fans to enjoy, including one by local Bianca Andreescu. Twice US Open champion Osaka, in only her second tournament back from an Achilles injury, battled on gamely before retiring while trailing Kaia Kanepi 7-6 (7/4), 3-0. “I felt my