Orioles’ Jorge Mateo has five hits, one off Yu Chang

Staff writer, with CNA and AP, ST. PETERSBURG, Florida





Jorge Mateo had a career-high five hits on Friday, one of them off Taiwan’s Yu Chang on the mound as a position player, while Adley Rutschman and Cedric Mullins each homered off the Tropicana Field catwalk as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-3.

Rougned Odor had four of the Orioles’ season-most 19 hits as Baltimore won for the eighth time in 10 games and moved into an American League wild-card spot, a half-game ahead of the Rays.

“Definitely one of our better offensive nights, the way we kept up those innings with the two-strike, two-out innings,” manager Brandon Hyde said. We “got a bunch of hits up and down the lineup.”

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Yu Chang of Taiwan pitches during their MLB game against the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida, on Friday. Photo: Dave Nelson-USA TODAY

Mullins and Anthony Santander had three hits apiece for Baltimore. Austin Voth (3-1) took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and won his second straight start.

“We’ve kind of caught fire and we’re just keeping with it,” said Voth, who was claimed off waivers from the Washington Nationals on June 7.

“It doesn’t feel like we’re cooling off or anything like that. We’re rolling,” he added.

Jorge Mateo of the Baltimore Orioles looks on during their MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida, on Friday. Photo: AFP

By the time Jose Siri got the Rays’ first hit leading off the sixth, the Orioles had a 7-0 lead. Randy Arozarena followed with his 14th homer for Tampa Bay.

“We’ve got to somehow find a way to get out of this,” Rays manger Kevin Cash said. “It’s not coming easy for anybody.”

Rutschman homered in the first off Corey Kluber (7-7), a blast that would have traveled an estimated 133.8m if not for the catwalk. Mullins’ 10th homer came in the eighth inning off Jimmy Yacabonis.

Taiwan’s Lin Tzu-wei bats in a practice game in Tainan on March 11. Lin on Friday was released by the MLB’s New York Mets. Photo: CNA

Mateo, who drove in two runs and scored twice, also contributed a fine defensive play at shortstop in the fourth, barely throwing out Brandon Lowe on a toss from his gloved hand.

“I’m very satisfied with that performance. It shows my hard work is paying off,” Mateo said. “To go out there and do that, I feel really good about it and I want to come back tomorrow and do it all over again.”

Rays second baseman Chang pitched for the Rays in the ninth inning, giving up one run on three hits. His velocity ranged from a low of 59.5kph to a high of 72.4kph.

“It was definitely a little weird and uncomfortable hitting off a position player, but I’m happy I got that fifth hit off of him,” Mateo said.

The Taiwanese infielder made his major-league pitching debut on Saturday last week when he was pulled off third base in the bottom of the eighth to preserve the Rays’ bullpen in their 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

LIN

Taiwanese infielder Lin Tzu-wei has been released by the New York Mets, but is to stay in the US to wait for further opportunities, his agency Bros Sports Marketing said on Friday.

Lin signed a minor-league contract with the Mets in March and was in and out of the injured list during the season, tallying 14 hits, including two homers over 28 games in the Triple-A, where he recorded a batting average of 0.152 for the Syracuse Mets.

The Syracuse Mets are a minor-league team in the International League and the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets, who on Friday lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1.

Lin, who is currently a free agent, would remain in the US and await opportunities, Bros Sports Marketing said.

Lin played for the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins in the majors from 2017 to last year, making 102 appearances in which he knocked out 43 hits, including one homer, over 193 at-bats for a batting average of 2.23.

TATIS

San Diego Padres dynamo Fernando Tatis Jr, one of the brightest, freshest stars in all of MLB, was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance and will not play this season.

Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid.

Tatis said he accidentally took a medication to treat ringworm that contained the banned substance.

The penalty imposed by the MLB was effective immediately, meaning the All-Star shortstop — who had been out the entire season because of a broken wrist, but was expected to return to the playoff contenders next week — cannot play in the majors until next year.

Tatis will miss the remaining 48 regular-season games this year. Any post-season games the Padres play would count toward the 80 that Tatis must sit out, and he will serve the rest of the suspension at the start of next season.

“Shocked everybody,” Padres star Manny Machado said after a 10-5 win over Washington.

The suspension would prevent Tatis from playing for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic in March next year, the league said.

In other games on Friday, it was:

‧ Angels 0, Twins 4

‧ Astros 7, Athletics 5

‧ Blue Jays 0, Guardians 8

‧ Cardinals 3, Brewers 1

‧ Giants 5, Pirates 3

‧ Marlins 3, Braves 4

‧ Rangers 2, Mariners 6

‧ Red Sox 3, Yankees 2 (10i)

‧ Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 3

‧ Royals 3, Dodgers 8

‧ White Sox 2, Tigers 0