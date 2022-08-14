Hubert Hurkacz ends Kyrgios’ streak

‘RUNNING ON FUMES’: The Australian said he would benefit from a few days rest before his next tournament in the US after he was knocked out in the quarter-finals

AFP, MONTREAL





Hubert Hurkacz on Friday overcame 53 winners from Nick Kyrgios to halt the Australian’s nine-match win streak with a three-set quarter-final victory at the ATP Montreal Masters.

The Polish eighth seed made 43 winners of his own in a rapid-fire 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 triumph that put him into his fourth semi-final at the Masters level.

It was a second win in as many matches for Hurkacz against Kyrgios, the first played on grass in June at Halle, Germany.

Kyrgios, known for quick play, had several service games go by in less than one minute, with the Wimbledon finalist barely pausing between the end of one point and the start of the next.

Wimbledon runner-up Kyrgios, who won his first title in three years last week in Washington, was bothered at times by his foot, lower back and hip as he lost momentum in the third set.

“I was just running on fumes a bit towards the end,” the 27-year-old said. “That’s normal, but I feel good, feel confident. I’ve got three or four days of rest until Cincinnati. I’m going to use that, really capitalize and just rest and recover.”

The pair combined for 39 aces, with Hurkacz striking 20 of them.

“Over the last two months, Nick has been playing incredibly,” Hurkacz said. “Today was a really tough match. Battling against him, it’s very challenging, but it’s also fun.”

“Nick is a super opponent. He can make every single shot. He doesn’t really have that many weaknesses, if any. I was just trying to serve good and stay aggressive,” he said.

Hurkacz faces Norway’s fourth-seeded Casper Ruud, who crushed home hope Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-2 in 74 minutes.

Ruud advanced to his third Masters semi-final this season, having defeated Hurkacz in their previous meeting in May at Roland Garros.

At the bottom of the draw, Dan Evans completed a comeback to defeat American Tommy Paul 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, needing two match points to overcome Paul in 2 hours, 15 minutes.

The 39th-ranked Evans, who made only 15 winners, was decisively out-hit by Paul with 40.

Not surprisingly, he said that reaching his second career semi-final in a Masters tournament was a hard slog.

“I had to try and hang in, get a few scraps off of him,” Evans said. “If he made errors, take advantage, he was too good in the first set. You start to wonder if you can get into the match, so when I got the chance I took it to him. I was fired up — we had a good battle.”

However, the chance of an all-British semi-final fell away as Jack Draper lost 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 to Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta after saving a pair of match points.