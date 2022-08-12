Medvedev win no great surprise for Nick Kyrgios

Reuters and AFP, MONTREAL





Nick Kyrgios on Wednesday continued his career-best run of form by taking out world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev at the Canadian Masters — a win that surprised everyone but the Australian.

Charged with confidence after his run to the Wimbledon final and a tournament win in Washington last week, Kyrgios reacted with dismay at questions that suggested the 6-7(2/7), 6-4, 6-2 victory should mark some sort of career high.

“You guys are acting like I haven’t beaten world No. 1s before or something,” he told reporters in Montreal. “I’ve done it before. I’ve beaten Medvedev before. I’ve beaten Roger [Federer], Novak [Djokovic], Rafa[el Nadal]. I didn’t go out there thinking that he was world No. 1. We played each other three times. He’s beaten me once, I’ve beaten him twice.”

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios returns to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their second-round men’s singles match at the Canadian Masters at the IGA Stadium in Montreal on Wednesday. Photo: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY

“I executed well on big points today,” he said. “I feel like my game and my confidence under pressure is at an all-time high. That’s all I did really.”

Medvedev was joined by three of the other top five seeds in making a second-round exit, opening up the draw at the US Open warm-up.

The lack of rankings points at Wimbledon this year means Kyrgios is still 37th in the world and unseeded in Montreal.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev serves during his men’s singles match against Nick Kyrgios of Australia at the Canadian Masters in Montreal on Wednesday. Photo: AP

“It’s just one match in the scheme of things,” he said of the win. “This is not going to elevate my ranking into the top 10. It’s just one match, so I need to get ready for the next one.”

The next one is in the last 16 against compatriot Alex de Minaur, who defeated Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 7-6 (7/4), 7-5.

Kyrgios said he would continue to give everything in the tune-up events rather than rest up for Flushing Meadows.

“I think it is the best way to live my life is to just go day by day, try to be a bit better every day,” he said. “I could go into the US Open, feel fresh, play someone on the day that is just too good. Then I’m going to regret not leaving it all out of the tank in Montreal, Cincinnati.”

Tommy Paul of the US also came from a set down to send second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain packing 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (9/7), 6-3, while unseeded Briton Jack Draper beat third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 7-5, 7-6 (7/4).

Fourth seed Casper Ruud made it safely through, backing up his defeat earlier this season of Alex Molcan with a 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 victory over the Slovakian.

Elsewhere, Italian Jannik Sinner needed three sets to get past Adrian Mannarino 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.