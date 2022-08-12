The Dodgers extend their winning run to 10 games

AP, LOS ANGELES





Chris Taylor hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning, while Joey Gallo added a three-run shot in the seventh as the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday extended their season-high winning streak to 10 games with an 8-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Gallo thought he was experiencing plenty of winning this season when he was with the New York Yankees. Then he was acquired by the Dodgers at the trade deadline and has yet to lose.

It is the first time since July 2017 that the Dodgers have put together a double-digit winning streak. It is also their third straight series sweep and 14th of the season.

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Yu Chang of Taiwan watches the ball fly for a home run during an at-bat in their MLB game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday. Photo: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY

“It’s exciting. It was close for a little bit,” Gallo said. “I thought we were winning a lot in New York. We’re winning a lot here, especially lately. It’s always great to win games.”

Max Muncy also went deep for Los Angeles, who have the majors’ best record at 77-33 and are 16 games in front of the second-placed San Diego Padres in the National League West.

Jorge Polanco and Gary Sanchez homered for Minnesota (57-53), who fell out of the American League Central lead after their loss and the Cleveland Guardian’s 3-2 win against the Detroit Tigers.

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Yu Chang of Taiwan hits a fly-out in their MLB game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday. Photo: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY

Taylor, who came off the injured list last Friday after missing 26 games with a broken left foot, gave the Dodgers a 5-4 advantage with his first home run since June 3, a solo shot to left field off reliever Michael Fulmer (4-5).

Gallo came on as a pinch hitter and provided some breathing room with a three-run drive to left-center. It was the Dodgers’ second pinch-hit homer of the season and the second of Gallo’s career.

In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Taiwan’s Yu Chang hit a home run as his Tampa Bay Rays lost 4-3 to the Brewers.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ Rodolfo Castro throws to first during their MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Rowdy Tellez hit a tying homer in the ninth inning and made a key defensive play in the 10th, setting up Willy Adames’ game-ending RBI single that gave the game to Milwaukee.

Chang homered in the fifth inning off Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff to put the Rays ahead 3-2.

In Phoenix, Arizona, Rodolfo Castro left his phone in the clubhouse, but brought his bat to the field to help the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Diamondbacks 6-4.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Joey Gallo, center, hits a three-run home run off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Griffin Jax, left, during their MLB game in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Castro had two hits one night after an embarrassing smartphone faux pas.

The 23-year-old mistakenly left his phone in the back pocket of his baseball pants during Tuesday’s game and it came flying out on a headfirst slide into third base.

On Wednesday, he made the highlight reel for baseball-related reasons.

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Yu Chang of Taiwan, left, gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run during their MLB game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

“Like we talked about, he made a mistake,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “Good at-bats today, played good defense, drove the ball, ran the bases well — so it’s nice to see. When we have young kids, they do things.”

Castro hit a single in his first at-bat and added a triple in the sixth, scoring on Greg Allen’s double to make it 5-2.

In Seattle, New York’s Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 45th homer of the season as the Mariners rallied to beat the Yankees 4-3.

In other games, it was:

‧ Astros 4, Rangers 8 (10i)

‧ Athletics 4, Angels 5

‧ Cubs 4, Nationals 2

‧ Mets 10, Reds 2

‧ Padres 13, Giants 7

‧ Phillies 4, Marlins 3

‧ Red Sox 4, Braves 8

‧ Rockies 5, Cardinals 9

‧ Royals 8, White Sox 3