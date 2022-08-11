Tributes have poured in for Japanese jockey Taiki Yanagida, who died after sustaining head and spinal injuries in a fall during a race in New Zealand, Waikato Hospital confirmed yesterday.
The 28-year-old, who was based in Manawatu, died on Tuesday night, having been on life support in a coma after suffering critical injuries following the fall at a race meeting in Cambridge on Wednesday last week.
In a statement, New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR) said his mother, Kayano, and sister, Chiaki, who flew in from Japan on Friday last week, as well as fellow rider Yuto Kumagai had visited him.
“Our deepest sympathies are with Taiki’s family — his mother Kayano, sisters Chiaki and Ayano, and his grandmother,” NZTR CEO Bruce Sharrock said. “We share their grief at the loss of such a talented, friendly, and well-liked young man.”
Sharrock said Yanagida had spent a month visiting family in Japan, having been unable to travel previously due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“We hope they take comfort from the memories created during that time,” Sharrock added.
Those who worked alongside the Japanese jockey at Wexford Stables in Matamata near Cambridge “were Taiki’s New Zealand family, and they will all be impacted by his death,” Sharrock added.
NZTR would help assist Yanagida’s family “as they make plans to take their son and brother home.”
Yanagida, who was nicknamed “Tiger” in the racing industry, was born and raised in Japan, and only started riding when he was 18, first in Australia before moving to New Zealand.
He reportedly rode 162 winners in New Zealand, sacrificing his goal of winning 50 races this season to fly home in June to see his family before returning in the middle of last month.
Yanagida honed his skills working under top Matamata trainer Lance O’Sullivan, one of New Zealand’s former champion jockeys.
“He was a good young man, very dedicated to his career,” O’Sullivan told the New Zealand Herald.
“He had to be because he was quite tall for a jockey, so had to work hard to keep his weight under control, but that became his other passion, being a fitness fanatic so he could keep being a jockey,” he said. “He wasn’t a natural jockey when he first came to us, but worked so hard he got better and better.”
“It is a very sad day for everybody who knew him and the racing industry,” he added.
Erik ten Hag’s first competitive game as manager tomorrow should herald a fresh start for Manchester Untied, but familiar failings behind the scenes have made the Dutchman’s difficult job an almost impossible one. Ten Hag’s predecessor Ralf Rangnick signed off from his miserable caretaker spell last season by stating that the United squad needed “open heart surgery” and up to 10 new players after laboring to a sixth-placed finish in the English Premier League. So far, only three new faces have arrived at Old Trafford — Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen. The United squad is arguably weaker than last season, with
Taiwanese infielder Chang Yu on Saturday made his major league pitching debut when he was pulled off third base in the bottom of the eighth to preserve the Tampa Bay Rays’ bullpen in their 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Chang’s chance to take the mound came as the Tigers’ scoring was already out of hand for the Rays. Detroit mounted a rare offensive outburst, leading Rays manager Kevin Cash to preserve his pitchers by allowing Chang to throw an inning. He retired Willi Castro on what the scoreboard called a 40mph curveball, but Detroit’s Jonathan Schoop hit the next pitch for
Australia’s Donna Lobban said she and her Scottish husband Greg Lobban would not be signing “divorce papers” after she beat him in mixed doubles squash competition at the Commonwealth Games on Friday. Donna Lobban and her partner, Cameron Pilley, came back from a game down to win 9-11, 11-8, 11-8 and reach the semi-finals in Birmingham, England. The defending champion, 35, said she was braced for her husband’s reaction. “I might have to put up with him being in a terrible mood for a while, but if I had lost it would have been him putting up with me being in a
Taiwan yesterday outlasted the Dominican Republic 9-5 in a rain-soaked slugfest in Tainan to take home the bronze medal in the WBSC U-12 Baseball World Cup. Taiwan, who won the previous edition of the tournament in 2019, were eliminated from gold medal contention on Friday with a loss to the US, and needed a comeback win over South Korea a day later to reach yesterday’s third-place playoff. The US and Venezuela were playing for gold in a game that started at 7:45pm. The US were leading 7-2 at the bottom of the fifth inning as of press time last night. In what was