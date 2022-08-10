SPORTS BRIEFS

BOXING

Mike Tyson hits out at Hulu

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has accused an unauthorized television drama of stealing his life story, comparing the streaming platform behind the upcoming series to a “slave master.” Mike, which premieres on Hulu on Aug. 25, is a scripted drama that re-enacts moments from the controversial fighter’s life, from his early childhood and through his 1992 rape conviction. “Hulu is the streaming version of the slave master. They stole my story and didn’t pay me,” Tyson wrote on Instagram. “I don’t support their story about my life. It’s not 1822. It’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me,” he wrote. “To Hulu executives I’m just a n****r they can sell on the auction block,” he wrote, using asterisks in place of letters. Hulu is majority-owned by Disney.

FORMULA ONE

No ‘Top Gun’ for Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton said he had to turn down an offer to feature as a fighter pilot in Tom Cruise’s hit movie Top Gun: Maverick because of his Formula One commitments. The seven-time world champion told Vanity Fair that he had been desperate for a part. “Basically I’m a friend of Tom Cruise,” the Mercedes driver said. “He invited me to his set years ago when he was doing Edge of Tomorrow, and then we just built a friendship over time.” Hamilton said he had been a huge fan of the original 1986 Top Gun. “When I heard the second one was coming out, I was like: ‘Oh, my God, I have to ask him.’ I said: ‘I don’t care what role it is. I’ll even sweep something, be a cleaner in the back,’” he said. Offered a part as a pilot, Hamilton said he had to decline it in “the most upsetting call that I think I’ve ever had.”

SOCCER

Roma needs Olympian: Jose

AS Roma manager Mourinho left his fans wondering if sprinter Lamont Marcell Jacobs would have made a great soccer player in another life after jokingly showing off the signing of the Olympic 100m champion on Monday. While the Special One’s approach to fantasy football might seem unorthodox, Mourinho has no doubts Jacobs would be a perfect fit at Roma. Not only would the Italian be the fastest man in Serie A, but also the most versatile. “Super fast, dominant, technically perfect. Can play as a defender or striker...” Mourinho wrote on social media next to a picture with the 27-year-old athlete one day after Roma’s 5-0 friendly win over Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk. Roma superfan Jacobs, who was gifted the No. 12 shirt during his visit to the capital club, was ready to leave athletics behind to be Roma’s next big signing. “[I play] where do you want mister,” he said to Mourinho in a comment, sharing the post on his own profile asking Roma when he would start.

SOCCER

Sanchez, Inter part ways

Inter have ended the contract of Chile forward Alexis Sanchez by mutual agreement, the Serie A club said on Monday. Italian media reports said Sanchez is to join French side Olympique de Marseille on a free transfer. The 33-year-old made 109 appearances and scored 20 goals in all competitions after joining Inter from Manchester United in 2019, but rarely appeared in the starting lineup last season. “The club would like to wholeheartedly thank Alexis for these last three seasons ... and we wish him all the best for his future career,” Inter said in a statement.