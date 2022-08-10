Serena Williams on Monday stepped onto a hard court for the first time in a year and a half and fought through for a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Spain’s Nuria Parrizas Diaz in the Canadian Open.
The 40-year-old American was competing in only her second match this season in defeating the 57th-ranked lucky loser to reach the second round.
It was Williams’ first victory since last season at Roland Garros about 14 months ago.
Photo: Dan Hamilton-USA Today
The relieved 23-time Grand Slam winner said the victory boosted what had been fragile confidence after her long periods of recent competitive inactivity.
“I guess there’s just a light at the end of the tunnel. I’m getting closer to the light,” she said. “I can’t wait to get to that light. I love playing though, it’s amazing, but I can’t do this forever.”
“Sometimes you just want to try your best to enjoy the moments and do the best that you can,” she added.
The opening match took 2 hours, with the veteran winning a 25-minute game to level 4-4 in the second set. She then served out for victory during an event she is playing for the 10th time.
Williams earned her first title in Canada in 2001 and her third and most recent nine years ago.
She defeated Diaz with seven aces and saved seven of the eight break points she faced.
Williams last played in Toronto in 2019, when she had to retire injured after four games to hand over the final to local Bianca Andreescu.
“It’s great to be back in Toronto, I didn’t know if I would be able to play here again,” she said. “This being one of my favorite stops on tour, I was really happy to be here again.”
Another multiple Grand Slam champion also advanced on opening day, with Simona Halep sweeping the opening seven games on her way to a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Donna Vekic.
Romania’s former No. 1 and two-time Canadian champion lost no time in collecting her triumph over the number 82 qualifier in 62 minutes on a day where rain threatened.
Reigning Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina, playing only her second Canadian match, defeated Czech Marie Bouzkova 7-5, 6-7(3/7), 6-1, while 2017 Roland Garros titleholder Jelena Ostapenko advanced past Anhelina Kalinina, overcoming 11 double faults in a 6-4, 6-2 decision.
Czech Karolina Pliskova ousted last year’s Paris champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-4.
Erik ten Hag’s first competitive game as manager tomorrow should herald a fresh start for Manchester Untied, but familiar failings behind the scenes have made the Dutchman’s difficult job an almost impossible one. Ten Hag’s predecessor Ralf Rangnick signed off from his miserable caretaker spell last season by stating that the United squad needed “open heart surgery” and up to 10 new players after laboring to a sixth-placed finish in the English Premier League. So far, only three new faces have arrived at Old Trafford — Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen. The United squad is arguably weaker than last season, with
Taiwanese infielder Chang Yu on Saturday made his major league pitching debut when he was pulled off third base in the bottom of the eighth to preserve the Tampa Bay Rays’ bullpen in their 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Chang’s chance to take the mound came as the Tigers’ scoring was already out of hand for the Rays. Detroit mounted a rare offensive outburst, leading Rays manager Kevin Cash to preserve his pitchers by allowing Chang to throw an inning. He retired Willi Castro on what the scoreboard called a 40mph curveball, but Detroit’s Jonathan Schoop hit the next pitch for
Australia’s Donna Lobban said she and her Scottish husband Greg Lobban would not be signing “divorce papers” after she beat him in mixed doubles squash competition at the Commonwealth Games on Friday. Donna Lobban and her partner, Cameron Pilley, came back from a game down to win 9-11, 11-8, 11-8 and reach the semi-finals in Birmingham, England. The defending champion, 35, said she was braced for her husband’s reaction. “I might have to put up with him being in a terrible mood for a while, but if I had lost it would have been him putting up with me being in a
Taiwan scored 15 runs in four innings against Italy in their final game in the opening round of the WBSC U-12 Baseball World Cup in Tainan on Tuesday night. The 15-0 victory lifted Taiwan’s record in the tournament played at the Asia-Pacific International Baseball Stadium to four wins and one defeat before they play in the super round starting today. Taiwan wasted no time on Tuesday, with Ou Tzu-chiao singling to center field while Wu Sheng-zhi opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. After a scoreless second inning, Taiwan put up video game numbers sending nine players to the home plate