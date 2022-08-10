Optimistic Serena emerging from her tennis ‘tunnel’

AFP, TORONTO





Serena Williams on Monday stepped onto a hard court for the first time in a year and a half and fought through for a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Spain’s Nuria Parrizas Diaz in the Canadian Open.

The 40-year-old American was competing in only her second match this season in defeating the 57th-ranked lucky loser to reach the second round.

It was Williams’ first victory since last season at Roland Garros about 14 months ago.

Serena Williams serves against Nuria Parrizas Diaz in their Canadian Open women’s singles match at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto on Monday. Photo: Dan Hamilton-USA Today

The relieved 23-time Grand Slam winner said the victory boosted what had been fragile confidence after her long periods of recent competitive inactivity.

“I guess there’s just a light at the end of the tunnel. I’m getting closer to the light,” she said. “I can’t wait to get to that light. I love playing though, it’s amazing, but I can’t do this forever.”

“Sometimes you just want to try your best to enjoy the moments and do the best that you can,” she added.

The opening match took 2 hours, with the veteran winning a 25-minute game to level 4-4 in the second set. She then served out for victory during an event she is playing for the 10th time.

Williams earned her first title in Canada in 2001 and her third and most recent nine years ago.

She defeated Diaz with seven aces and saved seven of the eight break points she faced.

Williams last played in Toronto in 2019, when she had to retire injured after four games to hand over the final to local Bianca Andreescu.

“It’s great to be back in Toronto, I didn’t know if I would be able to play here again,” she said. “This being one of my favorite stops on tour, I was really happy to be here again.”

Another multiple Grand Slam champion also advanced on opening day, with Simona Halep sweeping the opening seven games on her way to a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Donna Vekic.

Romania’s former No. 1 and two-time Canadian champion lost no time in collecting her triumph over the number 82 qualifier in 62 minutes on a day where rain threatened.

Reigning Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina, playing only her second Canadian match, defeated Czech Marie Bouzkova 7-5, 6-7(3/7), 6-1, while 2017 Roland Garros titleholder Jelena Ostapenko advanced past Anhelina Kalinina, overcoming 11 double faults in a 6-4, 6-2 decision.

Czech Karolina Pliskova ousted last year’s Paris champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-4.