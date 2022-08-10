Legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne brought the curtain down on the Commonwealth Games in spectacular style on Monday, as dominant Australia celebrated finishing top of the medals table yet again.
Athletes swarmed Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium for a closing party that also featured UB40 and Dexys. Birmingham-born Osbourne, known as the Prince of Darkness, brought the ceremony to a climax after emerging as the surprise act.
The show, celebrating Birmingham’s emergence from the wreckage of World War II as a diverse and vibrant modern city, brought 11 days of action to a close.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Earlier, six-time defending champions Australia wrapped up their campaign in style, hammering India 7-0 in the men’s hockey final to end with 67 golds overall.
Hosts England ended in second place with 57 golds, ahead of Canada on 26 and India on 22, with para sports included in the medal tally.
Australia have topped the table at every Games since 1990 except in 2014, when England finished in first place. They have also won every gold in men’s hockey since the sport joined the program in 1998.
Photo: Reuters
“We have won seven [gold medals], but it’s not as simple as coming out here and winning,” Australia captain Aran Zalewski said. “There are so many challenges that go into winning a tournament... To finish off with a special performance like that, really clinical, was very nice.”
Elsewhere, Scotland’s James Heatly and Grace Reid won the mixed synchronised 3m springboard final, with England pair Noah Williams and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix taking gold in the 10m event.
India celebrated a golden double in badminton.
Photo: AP
World No. 7 P.V. Sindhu won the women’s singles, overcoming Canada’s Michelle Li, while Lakshya Sen beat Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong to win the men’s gold.
India’s Sharath Kamal Achanta beat England’s Liam Pitchford 4-1 in the men’s singles table tennis gold-medal match.
“The best two weeks of my 40 years of life,” said the Indian, who won three golds and a silver in Birmingham. “It can’t get better.”
Erik ten Hag’s first competitive game as manager tomorrow should herald a fresh start for Manchester Untied, but familiar failings behind the scenes have made the Dutchman’s difficult job an almost impossible one. Ten Hag’s predecessor Ralf Rangnick signed off from his miserable caretaker spell last season by stating that the United squad needed “open heart surgery” and up to 10 new players after laboring to a sixth-placed finish in the English Premier League. So far, only three new faces have arrived at Old Trafford — Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen. The United squad is arguably weaker than last season, with
Taiwanese infielder Chang Yu on Saturday made his major league pitching debut when he was pulled off third base in the bottom of the eighth to preserve the Tampa Bay Rays’ bullpen in their 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Chang’s chance to take the mound came as the Tigers’ scoring was already out of hand for the Rays. Detroit mounted a rare offensive outburst, leading Rays manager Kevin Cash to preserve his pitchers by allowing Chang to throw an inning. He retired Willi Castro on what the scoreboard called a 40mph curveball, but Detroit’s Jonathan Schoop hit the next pitch for
Australia’s Donna Lobban said she and her Scottish husband Greg Lobban would not be signing “divorce papers” after she beat him in mixed doubles squash competition at the Commonwealth Games on Friday. Donna Lobban and her partner, Cameron Pilley, came back from a game down to win 9-11, 11-8, 11-8 and reach the semi-finals in Birmingham, England. The defending champion, 35, said she was braced for her husband’s reaction. “I might have to put up with him being in a terrible mood for a while, but if I had lost it would have been him putting up with me being in a
Taiwan scored 15 runs in four innings against Italy in their final game in the opening round of the WBSC U-12 Baseball World Cup in Tainan on Tuesday night. The 15-0 victory lifted Taiwan’s record in the tournament played at the Asia-Pacific International Baseball Stadium to four wins and one defeat before they play in the super round starting today. Taiwan wasted no time on Tuesday, with Ou Tzu-chiao singling to center field while Wu Sheng-zhi opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. After a scoreless second inning, Taiwan put up video game numbers sending nine players to the home plate