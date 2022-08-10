Aussies on top as Ozzy Osbourne closes Games

UNSTOPPABLE: Australia again topped the medal table after winning gold in the men’s hockey, a feat they have achieved ever since the sport was added to the program

AFP, BIRMINGHAM, England





Legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne brought the curtain down on the Commonwealth Games in spectacular style on Monday, as dominant Australia celebrated finishing top of the medals table yet again.

Athletes swarmed Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium for a closing party that also featured UB40 and Dexys. Birmingham-born Osbourne, known as the Prince of Darkness, brought the ceremony to a climax after emerging as the surprise act.

The show, celebrating Birmingham’s emergence from the wreckage of World War II as a diverse and vibrant modern city, brought 11 days of action to a close.

Scotland’s James Heatly and Grace Reid compete in the Commonwealth Games mixed synchronised 3m springboard final at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Earlier, six-time defending champions Australia wrapped up their campaign in style, hammering India 7-0 in the men’s hockey final to end with 67 golds overall.

Hosts England ended in second place with 57 golds, ahead of Canada on 26 and India on 22, with para sports included in the medal tally.

Australia have topped the table at every Games since 1990 except in 2014, when England finished in first place. They have also won every gold in men’s hockey since the sport joined the program in 1998.

Ozzy Osbourne performs during the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Birmingham, England, on Monday. Photo: Reuters

“We have won seven [gold medals], but it’s not as simple as coming out here and winning,” Australia captain Aran Zalewski said. “There are so many challenges that go into winning a tournament... To finish off with a special performance like that, really clinical, was very nice.”

Elsewhere, Scotland’s James Heatly and Grace Reid won the mixed synchronised 3m springboard final, with England pair Noah Williams and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix taking gold in the 10m event.

India celebrated a golden double in badminton.

Australia’s Flynn Ogilvie, left, celebrates as he scores against India during the Commonwealth Games men’s hockey final in Birmingham, England, on Monday. Photo: AP

World No. 7 P.V. Sindhu won the women’s singles, overcoming Canada’s Michelle Li, while Lakshya Sen beat Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong to win the men’s gold.

India’s Sharath Kamal Achanta beat England’s Liam Pitchford 4-1 in the men’s singles table tennis gold-medal match.

“The best two weeks of my 40 years of life,” said the Indian, who won three golds and a silver in Birmingham. “It can’t get better.”