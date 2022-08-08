Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching and partner Shuko Aoyama of Japan on Saturday beat Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico to advance to the women’s doubles at the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California.
Chan and Aoyama beat Dabrowski and Olmos in the semi-finals 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 10-3 in 1 hour, 42 minutes of play.
The Taiwanese-Japanese duo were yesterday to play China’s Yang Zhaoxuan and Xu Yifan in the final. The Chinese pair on Friday advanced to the semi-finals with a walkover in a match against Chan’s sister, Latisha Chan, and Brazilian partner Beatriz Haddad Maia.
Photo: AFP
In women’s singles, unseeded American Shelby Rogers kept up her dominant show by defeating Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-finals, putting herself in contention for her first career title.
In her first appearance in a final in six years, the world No. 45 was to meet seventh-seeded Daria Kasatkina, who defeated world No. 4 Paula Badosa of Spain 6-2 6-4 in the other semi-final.
The big-hitting Rogers, 29, beat former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, top seed Maria Sakkari and Wimbledon quarter-finalist Amanda Anisimova in her previous rounds and has yet to drop a set at the WTA 500 event in San Jose, California.
“Amazing, I mean this is the position you want to be in every single week,” Rogers said. “This is what we train for. As much as you sacrifice and put in the work, it’s just nice to see it all coming together.”
“I’m enjoying myself and having fun. And I think this is probably one of the most fun weeks I’ve had on tour. So that says a lot for why I’m playing so well. When I’m relaxed and just enjoying myself, good things happen,” she said.
Kasatkina has also had a strong week, defeating Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, world No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka and Badosa en route to her first final of the season and her second straight at San Jose.
“Playing two times in a row in finals here in San Jose means that it’s a special place for me and so I’m really happy,” said 12th-ranked Kasatkina, who would return to the top 10 with a win yesterday.
“I love her,” Kasatkina said of Rogers. “She’s a great person and I’m really happy to share this day and the special moment with her on the other side of the court and making good memories. But, of course, on the court we’re going to fight against each other.”
English cyclist Matt Walls was on Sunday involved in a horror crash at the Commonwealth Games when he was catapulted over the barriers and into the crowds at the Lee Valley VeloPark. The Olympic omnium champion, competing in the men’s 15km scratch qualifiers at the London venue, received treatment for more than 40 minutes before being taken away by ambulance. Spectators were also hurt after Walls and his bike came over the top of the barriers on the high banking of a corner. Two other riders — the Isle of Man’s Matt Bostock and Canada’s Derek Gee — were also taken to hospital,
Erik ten Hag’s first competitive game as manager tomorrow should herald a fresh start for Manchester Untied, but familiar failings behind the scenes have made the Dutchman’s difficult job an almost impossible one. Ten Hag’s predecessor Ralf Rangnick signed off from his miserable caretaker spell last season by stating that the United squad needed “open heart surgery” and up to 10 new players after laboring to a sixth-placed finish in the English Premier League. So far, only three new faces have arrived at Old Trafford — Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen. The United squad is arguably weaker than last season, with
RUSTY: Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams lost the first singles match she has played since losing to Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei 49 weeks ago in Chicago Taiwan’s Tseng Chun-hsin on Monday defeated Nick Chappell of the US 6-4, 6-4 at the Los Cabos Open in Mexico, his third victory on the ATP Tour this season. The 20-year-old won 84 percent of points on his first serve and did not face a break point to advance after 1 hour, 31 minutes. The Taiwanese, who earlier this season lifted ATP Challenger Tour trophies in Bengaluru, India, and Murcia, Spain, before he made his debut at the French Open, next faces reigning champion Cameron Norris of Britain. In Washington, three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray of Britain crashed out in the opening
NATIONAL HEROES: The victory put an end to England’s 56-year drought without a major tournament win, with Queen Elizabeth II calling the Lionesses ‘an inspiration’ England manager Sarina Wiegman on Sunday said “the world will change” for her players after the Lionesses won the UEFA Women’s Euro with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany at a sold-out Wembley. In front of a record crowd of 87,192 for any match in the history of the European Championships, Chloe Kelly prodded home the winner in the 110th minute to deliver England women’s first major tournament win. “The world will change, we know that,” said Wiegman, whose post-match news conference was interrupted by the England squad singing “football’s coming home.” “We change society and that’s what we want, that’s so much