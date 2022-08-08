Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching advances to Silicon Valley final

Reuters, with staff writer





Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching and partner Shuko Aoyama of Japan on Saturday beat Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico to advance to the women’s doubles at the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California.

Chan and Aoyama beat Dabrowski and Olmos in the semi-finals 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 10-3 in 1 hour, 42 minutes of play.

The Taiwanese-Japanese duo were yesterday to play China’s Yang Zhaoxuan and Xu Yifan in the final. The Chinese pair on Friday advanced to the semi-finals with a walkover in a match against Chan’s sister, Latisha Chan, and Brazilian partner Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching, left, high fives Shuko Aoyama of Japan during their women’s doubles semi-final against Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

In women’s singles, unseeded American Shelby Rogers kept up her dominant show by defeating Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-finals, putting herself in contention for her first career title.

In her first appearance in a final in six years, the world No. 45 was to meet seventh-seeded Daria Kasatkina, who defeated world No. 4 Paula Badosa of Spain 6-2 6-4 in the other semi-final.

The big-hitting Rogers, 29, beat former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, top seed Maria Sakkari and Wimbledon quarter-finalist Amanda Anisimova in her previous rounds and has yet to drop a set at the WTA 500 event in San Jose, California.

“Amazing, I mean this is the position you want to be in every single week,” Rogers said. “This is what we train for. As much as you sacrifice and put in the work, it’s just nice to see it all coming together.”

“I’m enjoying myself and having fun. And I think this is probably one of the most fun weeks I’ve had on tour. So that says a lot for why I’m playing so well. When I’m relaxed and just enjoying myself, good things happen,” she said.

Kasatkina has also had a strong week, defeating Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, world No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka and Badosa en route to her first final of the season and her second straight at San Jose.

“Playing two times in a row in finals here in San Jose means that it’s a special place for me and so I’m really happy,” said 12th-ranked Kasatkina, who would return to the top 10 with a win yesterday.

“I love her,” Kasatkina said of Rogers. “She’s a great person and I’m really happy to share this day and the special moment with her on the other side of the court and making good memories. But, of course, on the court we’re going to fight against each other.”