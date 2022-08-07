BASEBALL
Dodgers beat Padres 8-1
Tony Gonsolin on Friday pitched five scoreless innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers threw a four-hitter against the San Diego Padres’ supercharged lineup, winning 8-1. Gonsolin (13-1) struck out six and allowed three hits. He overcame a 30-pitch first inning and left two runners on. After that, he settled in. “I was grinding at-bats. [Jurickson] Profar starting with 10-11 [pitches] was too many,” Gonsolin said. “Fouling off some good pitches. I was throwing a lot of balls early, but executed when I needed to.” The Dodgers scored four runs in the first inning on a two-run double by Hanser Alberto, an infield single by Will Smith and an error. They added another four runs in the third inning on a two-run double by Chris Taylor and another by Cody Bellinger. Sean Manaea (6-6) had one of the worst starts of his season, allowing eight earned runs on 10 hits in four innings.
FORMULA ONE
McLaren replacing Ricciardo
McLaren have told Daniel Ricciardo that fellow Australian Oscar Piastri is to be replacing him at the Formula One team next season, media reports said on Friday. The www.racingnews365.com Web site cited Australian sources saying that Ricciardo had been officially informed of his “de-hiring.” Autosport said it understood Ricciardo had been told McLaren intended to replace him with 21-year-old Piastri, who this week rejected a 2023 seat at Renault-owned Alpine, despite having a contract for next year. McLaren have not commented on the story. However, multiple sources have told Reuters that Piastri has been lined up to replace the under-performing Ricciardo.
RUGBY UNION
Hooper withdraws from tour
Australia coach Dave Rennie has saluted the courage of captain Michael Hooper, who on Friday pulled out of the Rugby Championship Test against Argentina to protect his mental health. Veteran flanker Hooper is to fly home from Mendoza after telling Wallabies teammates he lacked the necessary “mindset” to play for his country, let alone lead them, in yesterday’s Test. “It’s not uncommon in life is it? It’s a cross-section of society and often men will say bugger all and suffer in silence,” Rennie said. “He has a huge amount of respect from everyone, and we want to get him home and get him as much support as we can.”
TENNIS
Kyrgios into Citi Open semis
Australian Nick Kyrgios on Friday saved five match points during a dramatic second-set tiebreaker to edge local hope Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (7/5), 7-6 (12/14), 6-2 and reach the semi-finals of the Citi Open in Washington. The Wimbledon runner-up appeared ready to exit when Tiafoe set up an opportunity to serve for the win during the second-set tiebreaker, but Kyrgios won the point and saved four more chances on his own serve to frustrate the American. The mercurial Australian won the last three points of the tiebreaker to force a deciding third set, which he dominated with his precise heavy service to seal the contest at about 1am. “Frances put himself in every position to win the match. In those moments I wasn’t really thinking too much. I was just trying to stay in the match and I survived,” Kyrgios said. “Then I felt like physically I was really fresh in the third set and served well. I was extremely lucky at times, but it was just a great match.”
English cyclist Matt Walls was on Sunday involved in a horror crash at the Commonwealth Games when he was catapulted over the barriers and into the crowds at the Lee Valley VeloPark. The Olympic omnium champion, competing in the men’s 15km scratch qualifiers at the London venue, received treatment for more than 40 minutes before being taken away by ambulance. Spectators were also hurt after Walls and his bike came over the top of the barriers on the high banking of a corner. Two other riders — the Isle of Man’s Matt Bostock and Canada’s Derek Gee — were also taken to hospital,
Erik ten Hag’s first competitive game as manager tomorrow should herald a fresh start for Manchester Untied, but familiar failings behind the scenes have made the Dutchman’s difficult job an almost impossible one. Ten Hag’s predecessor Ralf Rangnick signed off from his miserable caretaker spell last season by stating that the United squad needed “open heart surgery” and up to 10 new players after laboring to a sixth-placed finish in the English Premier League. So far, only three new faces have arrived at Old Trafford — Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen. The United squad is arguably weaker than last season, with
RUSTY: Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams lost the first singles match she has played since losing to Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei 49 weeks ago in Chicago Taiwan’s Tseng Chun-hsin on Monday defeated Nick Chappell of the US 6-4, 6-4 at the Los Cabos Open in Mexico, his third victory on the ATP Tour this season. The 20-year-old won 84 percent of points on his first serve and did not face a break point to advance after 1 hour, 31 minutes. The Taiwanese, who earlier this season lifted ATP Challenger Tour trophies in Bengaluru, India, and Murcia, Spain, before he made his debut at the French Open, next faces reigning champion Cameron Norris of Britain. In Washington, three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray of Britain crashed out in the opening
NATIONAL HEROES: The victory put an end to England’s 56-year drought without a major tournament win, with Queen Elizabeth II calling the Lionesses ‘an inspiration’ England manager Sarina Wiegman on Sunday said “the world will change” for her players after the Lionesses won the UEFA Women’s Euro with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany at a sold-out Wembley. In front of a record crowd of 87,192 for any match in the history of the European Championships, Chloe Kelly prodded home the winner in the 110th minute to deliver England women’s first major tournament win. “The world will change, we know that,” said Wiegman, whose post-match news conference was interrupted by the England squad singing “football’s coming home.” “We change society and that’s what we want, that’s so much