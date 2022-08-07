Taiwanese paddlers Feng Yi-hsin and Chen Szu-yu had to settle for runners-up in the mixed doubles at the WTT Contender Tunis competition in Tunisia on Friday after conceding a dramatic five-game final to the young Japanese brother and sister duo of Tomokazu and Miwa Harimoto.
Feng and Chen were only able to win two games out of five against the Harimoto siblings, losing the final 11-9, 8-11, 11-9, 10-12, 6-11 in 45 minutes, 20 seconds at the Salle Omnisport de Rades indoor sporting arena.
DECENT START
After pocketing games one and three to place themselves in the lead, the Taiwanese pair were close to ending the match in the fourth game. They had saved three game points to draw level at 10 points a piece.
TABLES TURN
However, the siblings forced the match into a decider in which they captured six consecutive points after being down 5-6 to confirm their status as champions in a dramatic turnaround.
Aged 19 and 14 respectively, the Harimotos have attracted plenty of attention since their 3-1 semi-final win over second seeds Vitor Ishiyand and Bruna Takahashi of Brazil.
English cyclist Matt Walls was on Sunday involved in a horror crash at the Commonwealth Games when he was catapulted over the barriers and into the crowds at the Lee Valley VeloPark. The Olympic omnium champion, competing in the men’s 15km scratch qualifiers at the London venue, received treatment for more than 40 minutes before being taken away by ambulance. Spectators were also hurt after Walls and his bike came over the top of the barriers on the high banking of a corner. Two other riders — the Isle of Man’s Matt Bostock and Canada’s Derek Gee — were also taken to hospital,
Erik ten Hag’s first competitive game as manager tomorrow should herald a fresh start for Manchester Untied, but familiar failings behind the scenes have made the Dutchman’s difficult job an almost impossible one. Ten Hag’s predecessor Ralf Rangnick signed off from his miserable caretaker spell last season by stating that the United squad needed “open heart surgery” and up to 10 new players after laboring to a sixth-placed finish in the English Premier League. So far, only three new faces have arrived at Old Trafford — Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen. The United squad is arguably weaker than last season, with
RUSTY: Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams lost the first singles match she has played since losing to Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei 49 weeks ago in Chicago Taiwan’s Tseng Chun-hsin on Monday defeated Nick Chappell of the US 6-4, 6-4 at the Los Cabos Open in Mexico, his third victory on the ATP Tour this season. The 20-year-old won 84 percent of points on his first serve and did not face a break point to advance after 1 hour, 31 minutes. The Taiwanese, who earlier this season lifted ATP Challenger Tour trophies in Bengaluru, India, and Murcia, Spain, before he made his debut at the French Open, next faces reigning champion Cameron Norris of Britain. In Washington, three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray of Britain crashed out in the opening
NATIONAL HEROES: The victory put an end to England’s 56-year drought without a major tournament win, with Queen Elizabeth II calling the Lionesses ‘an inspiration’ England manager Sarina Wiegman on Sunday said “the world will change” for her players after the Lionesses won the UEFA Women’s Euro with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany at a sold-out Wembley. In front of a record crowd of 87,192 for any match in the history of the European Championships, Chloe Kelly prodded home the winner in the 110th minute to deliver England women’s first major tournament win. “The world will change, we know that,” said Wiegman, whose post-match news conference was interrupted by the England squad singing “football’s coming home.” “We change society and that’s what we want, that’s so much