Taiwan paddlers lose tense final

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese paddlers Feng Yi-hsin and Chen Szu-yu had to settle for runners-up in the mixed doubles at the WTT Contender Tunis competition in Tunisia on Friday after conceding a dramatic five-game final to the young Japanese brother and sister duo of Tomokazu and Miwa Harimoto.

Feng and Chen were only able to win two games out of five against the Harimoto siblings, losing the final 11-9, 8-11, 11-9, 10-12, 6-11 in 45 minutes, 20 seconds at the Salle Omnisport de Rades indoor sporting arena.

DECENT START

After pocketing games one and three to place themselves in the lead, the Taiwanese pair were close to ending the match in the fourth game. They had saved three game points to draw level at 10 points a piece.

TABLES TURN

However, the siblings forced the match into a decider in which they captured six consecutive points after being down 5-6 to confirm their status as champions in a dramatic turnaround.

Aged 19 and 14 respectively, the Harimotos have attracted plenty of attention since their 3-1 semi-final win over second seeds Vitor Ishiyand and Bruna Takahashi of Brazil.