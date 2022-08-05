SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





CRICKET

ICC seeks Olympic entry

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is to make a presentation to the Los Angeles Olympics organizers this month in its bid for the sport to return to the Games after a gap of 128 years, sources have said. Cricket has been shortlisted for potential inclusion at the 2028 Los Angeles Games along with baseball-softball, flag football, lacrosse, breakdancing, karate, kickboxing, squash and motorsport. Teams would play T20 matches. The host city can include any sport, but needs approval of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The governing body is likely to take a final decision at the IOC session in Mumbai next year, said one of the sources, who had direct knowledge of the matter. Cricket has not been played at the Olympics since its maiden appearance in the 1900 Games in Paris, where Britain beat a team of mostly English expatriates representing France to win gold. “Being in multisport games, whether it is the Commonwealth Games or the Asian Games or the African Games, putting cricket into these multisport events is good for the growth of our game,” ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice told reporters last week.

SOCCER

Stadium gets test run

Honors were even between the US and Mexico on Wednesday with Los Angeles Galaxy and Club America coming away with victories in the Leagues Cup Showcase friendly double-header at SoFi Stadium. The glitzy US$5 billion home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, named in June as one of the venues for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted soccer matches for the first time, drawing a sellout crowd of 71,189. Major League Soccer’s Galaxy opened the evening with a 2-0 victory over Liga MX outfit Chivas Guadalajara. Then Club America edged Los Angeles 6-5 on penalties after their match ended 0-0. The friendlies, with more matches to be played in Nashville, Salt Lake City and Cincinnati, are a preview of next year’s Leagues Cup tournament, a month-long event featuring all 47 Liga MX and MLS teams with CONCACAF Champions League berths on the line. The stadium needs some changes to be capable of hosting World Cup matches. Wednesday’s games were played on a grass pitch temporarily laid on top of the stadium’s usual artificial turf. And the pitch was less than 63m wide — at least 5m narrower than FIFA prefers — but would be reconfigured for the World Cup with the removal of some seating.

SOCCER

Coach challenges Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said that Cristiano Ronaldo could fit into his style of play, but the forward would need to build up his fitness before getting the chance to prove he deserves a place in the team. Ronaldo did not join United’s squad for their pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia, and was left out of a friendly defeat to Atletico Madrid, but played 45 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. Asked if the Portugal international can fit into his vision of how he wants United to play, Ten Hag told Sky Sports: “I think he can, but to start with he has to get fit, he’s just started. He is a fantastic football player, he proved it so many times, but you can always be judged on what you are now, what you are presenting now, performing now.”