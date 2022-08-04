ATHLETICS
Teen bolts to finish line
Teenager Letsile Tebogo on Tuesday attracted comparisons to Usain Bolt after showboating his way to the Under-20 100m world title in a record time with a scorching run in Colombia. The 19-year-old Botswanan clocked 9.91 seconds to improve the junior world record of 9.94 seconds he set in the heats of the senior World Athletics Championships last month, but clearly could have gone even faster. Tebogo made a blistering start at Cali’s Pascual Guerrero Stadium and coasted through the final 20m, turning to gesticulate at silver medallist Bouwahjgie Nkrumie with a huge smile on his face as he cruised to the line. The early celebrations were a deliberate echo of Bolt’s when the Jamaican great won the first of his eight Olympic sprint gold medals in a world record time of 9.69 seconds at the 2008 Beijing Games. “If somebody took it as disrespect, I’m really sorry,” Tebogo told the World Athletics Web site. “[It was so] everybody watching at home can enjoy the race — to remind them a little bit about what Usain Bolt did back in the day. He’s my idol — the person I look up to.”
TENNIS
Raducanu a Slytherin fan
Emma Raducanu may be undecided on who her next permanent coach should be, but the British teen has no uncertainty when it comes to selecting which house she identifies with at the mythical Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. House Slytherin is one of the four houses at Hogwarts in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter novels. “I’d be in Slytherin, for sure,” Raducanu said on Tuesday, after her 6-4, 6-2 win over qualifier Louisa Chirico at the Citi Open. “I just think that, they haven’t got a great rep, but I just think they are really, hmm, cool. But they have like super — they’re pretty, in a way, brutal, but — I don’t know. They have got a, just mysterious sort of side to them, and I like that.”
SOCCER
Four nations, one World Cup
Four South American countries on Tuesday launched an unprecedented joint bid to host the centenary 2030 FIFA World Cup in the hopes of bringing the global showpiece back to its first home. “We are in this iconic place where history began,” said Alejandro Dominguez, president of South American soccer’s governing body CONMEBOL, from the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo where the first World Cup final was held in 1930. Uruguay won that, beating Argentina 4-2, but now the neighbors have joined together — alongside Paraguay and Chile — to bid for the right to host the global showpiece under the “Juntos 2030” (Together 2030) slogan. “This is not the project of a government, but the dream of a whole continent,” Dominguez said.
SOCCER
England women crash site
An unprecedented demand for tickets to watch the England women’s team play against the US at Wembley on Oct. 7 led to the Football Association’s Web site crashing on Tuesday and fans being held in lines online of more than 45,000 people. The FA announced at 2pm that England, the newly crowned UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 champions, were in line to host the US, the FIFA World Cup holders, prompting a surge to buy tickets. Supporters able to access the Web site were given an estimated wait time of more than an hour.
The Kaohsiung Steelers have confirmed rumors that they are trying to recruit NBA star Jeremy Lin for next season, admitting they face challenges, but saying they are not giving up. Steelers general manager Kenny Kao told the Central News Agency in an interview in Taipei this week that the Steelers are trying to enlist Lin, but face competition from other P.League+ clubs. “If you have a great talent, you have someone that’s a legendary figure and likely the best Asian basketball player ever, and you don’t pursue that kind of talent, you’re not doing your job right,” Kao said. Lin rose to fame
English cyclist Matt Walls was on Sunday involved in a horror crash at the Commonwealth Games when he was catapulted over the barriers and into the crowds at the Lee Valley VeloPark. The Olympic omnium champion, competing in the men’s 15km scratch qualifiers at the London venue, received treatment for more than 40 minutes before being taken away by ambulance. Spectators were also hurt after Walls and his bike came over the top of the barriers on the high banking of a corner. Two other riders — the Isle of Man’s Matt Bostock and Canada’s Derek Gee — were also taken to hospital,
NATIONAL HEROES: The victory put an end to England’s 56-year drought without a major tournament win, with Queen Elizabeth II calling the Lionesses ‘an inspiration’ England manager Sarina Wiegman on Sunday said “the world will change” for her players after the Lionesses won the UEFA Women’s Euro with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany at a sold-out Wembley. In front of a record crowd of 87,192 for any match in the history of the European Championships, Chloe Kelly prodded home the winner in the 110th minute to deliver England women’s first major tournament win. “The world will change, we know that,” said Wiegman, whose post-match news conference was interrupted by the England squad singing “football’s coming home.” “We change society and that’s what we want, that’s so much
RUSTY: Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams lost the first singles match she has played since losing to Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei 49 weeks ago in Chicago Taiwan’s Tseng Chun-hsin on Monday defeated Nick Chappell of the US 6-4, 6-4 at the Los Cabos Open in Mexico, his third victory on the ATP Tour this season. The 20-year-old won 84 percent of points on his first serve and did not face a break point to advance after 1 hour, 31 minutes. The Taiwanese, who earlier this season lifted ATP Challenger Tour trophies in Bengaluru, India, and Murcia, Spain, before he made his debut at the French Open, next faces reigning champion Cameron Norris of Britain. In Washington, three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray of Britain crashed out in the opening