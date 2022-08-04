Dodgers beat Giants 9-5, as Vin Scully’s death is announced

AP, SAN FRANCISCO





In a game played on Tuesday night as sports commentator Vin Scully’s death was announced by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles beat the San Francisco Giants 9-5 behind Mookie Betts’ 24th home run and three RBIs.

The Giants played a tribute on their video board after the final out at Oracle Park, the stadium where in October 2016 Scully broadcast the final game of his 67 seasons with the Dodgers. He died on Tuesday at age 94.

“It was first class by the Giants,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. “After a big win, you feel good about it, but then you get presented with that. So it’s sort of an emotional roller coaster and it was kind of a little subdued.”

The scoreboard at Oracle Park shows a message in memory of broadcaster Vin Scully after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants in their MLB game in San Francisco on Tuesday. Photo: AP

The Dodgers paused their usual post-win celebration to gaze at the video board.

“He was the best there ever was,” three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw said. “When you think about the Dodgers, there’s a lot of history here, and there are a lot of people who have come through. It’s just a storied franchise all the way around, but it almost starts with Vin, honestly.”

Fans of the Dodgers and Giants stopped and applauded Scully before exiting Oracle Park.

“He was just a very unique, special human that the game of baseball was very lucky to have,” Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner said.