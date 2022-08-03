A record-breaking six-wicket haul by Obed McCoy on Monday paved the way for a nervy series-leveling five-wicket win for the West Indies over India in the second T20 international of the five-match series at Warner Park in St Kitts.
Comfortable winners of the opening encounter in Trinidad three days earlier, India were dismissed for 138 off 19.4 overs, with left-arm seamer McCoy returning the outstanding figures of 6-17, the best-ever by a West Indies player in T20 internationals.
Opening batsman Brandon King’s 68 set the hosts on their way to what looked a comfortable victory, before they stumbled toward the end and needed an unbeaten 31 from wicketkeeper-batsman Devon Thomas to reach the target off 19.2 overs.
Photo: AFP
McCoy, who has endured a succession of injury setbacks in the past 12 months, looked to be back to his best and gave the West Indies the perfect start when he claimed the vital wicket of India captain Rohit Sharma with the first ball of the match.
He also completed his four-over effort with a wicket — Bhuvneshwar Kumar — off his final ball and in between added the scalps of Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik and Ravi Ashwin as India’s vaunted batting lineup labored on a pitch offering disconcerting bounce.
“I went into this match with a much clearer mind than the last game,” McCoy said after being maned man of the match.
“I am enjoying the challenge bowling at the start of the innings and at the death, and so far I am really learning a lot from these experiences,” he said.
Hardik Pandya top-scored with 31, but no one in the visitors’ lineup was really able to get on top of a disciplined West Indies bowling effort.
“We didn’t bat well. We just didn’t apply ourselves, but that can happen,” Sharma said of his team’s batting performance. “But as I have said many times already, when you’re trying to achieve something as a batting group you won’t always succeed, so we aren’t going to change our plans based on this result.”
The Kaohsiung Steelers have confirmed rumors that they are trying to recruit NBA star Jeremy Lin for next season, admitting they face challenges, but saying they are not giving up. Steelers general manager Kenny Kao told the Central News Agency in an interview in Taipei this week that the Steelers are trying to enlist Lin, but face competition from other P.League+ clubs. “If you have a great talent, you have someone that’s a legendary figure and likely the best Asian basketball player ever, and you don’t pursue that kind of talent, you’re not doing your job right,” Kao said. Lin rose to fame
English cyclist Matt Walls was on Sunday involved in a horror crash at the Commonwealth Games when he was catapulted over the barriers and into the crowds at the Lee Valley VeloPark. The Olympic omnium champion, competing in the men’s 15km scratch qualifiers at the London venue, received treatment for more than 40 minutes before being taken away by ambulance. Spectators were also hurt after Walls and his bike came over the top of the barriers on the high banking of a corner. Two other riders — the Isle of Man’s Matt Bostock and Canada’s Derek Gee — were also taken to hospital,
NATIONAL HEROES: The victory put an end to England’s 56-year drought without a major tournament win, with Queen Elizabeth II calling the Lionesses ‘an inspiration’ England manager Sarina Wiegman on Sunday said “the world will change” for her players after the Lionesses won the UEFA Women’s Euro with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany at a sold-out Wembley. In front of a record crowd of 87,192 for any match in the history of the European Championships, Chloe Kelly prodded home the winner in the 110th minute to deliver England women’s first major tournament win. “The world will change, we know that,” said Wiegman, whose post-match news conference was interrupted by the England squad singing “football’s coming home.” “We change society and that’s what we want, that’s so much
‘UNBELIEVABLE’: While New Zealand dominated the track cycling events, Nicholas Paul ended Trinidad and Tobago’s 56-year wait to win another gold in the sport Emma McKeon needs just one more title to break the record for most Australian Commonwealth Games golds after yet another win in the pool on Saturday as New Zealand dominated on the cycling track. McKeon, 28, swam the anchor leg as Australia won the women’s 4x100m relay to put her alongside Ian Thorpe, Susie O’Neill and Leisel Jones on 10 gold medals. “It’s nice to do that 10th one in a relay,” she told Australia’s Channel 7. “It’s kind of all a bit of a blur, I guess. It’s been over a long time. I mean my first one was 2014