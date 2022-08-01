George Russell stole the show at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday by earning his first career pole and first of the season for Mercedes — on the same day Formula One champion and current points leader Max Verstappen qualified a season-worst 10th.
Russell screamed in celebration after a fast final qualifying lap helped him beat Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc.
“Whooooo, come on. Yes. Hahahaha. You beauty. You beauty,” yelled Russell before jumping into the arms of his engineers.
The Mercedes pace was surprising because Russell said that Mercedes’ second practice was “disastrous” on Friday, when he was about a full second slower than Leclerc’s leading time.
“For us as a team it’s massive. We were all here until 11pm last night scratching our heads, and we all felt pretty lost,” Russell said. “To come back and grab pole position is an amazing feeling. We absolutely nailed today, 100 percent.”
Verstappen unleashed expletives as his qualifying bid was undone.
He struggled with grip then complained of having “no power ... nothing works” on his second attempt.
“I still don’t know what it is. I need to talk to the team, but I hope everything is fixable,” Verstappen said. “I know this track is very hard to pass at, so we have to be patient. This year has shown that a lot of things can happen.”
Lando Norris of McLaren qualified fourth followed by Esteban Ocon of Alpine and teammate Fernando Alonso, and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.
Russell, who replaced Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes this year, landed his seat in part by overperforming for struggling backmarker Williams last year with an incredible performance in the wet to qualify second for the Belgian Grand Prix.
“Dare I say better than the Spa one?” Russell said. “This is what racing’s all about. This is why I want to become world champion.”
Russell has what it takes to reach the top, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said.
“This is one of many milestones to come. George is a champion in the making,” Wolff said. “We would never have put him in a Mercedes if he didn’t think he could become a world champion.”
Hamilton had some bad luck as his drag reduction system (DRS) stuck.
“My DRS stopped working, which was frustrating after all the struggle we had to finally have the chance to fight for front row,” Hamilton said.
“We didn’t know how strong our pace was and where it came from, so it’s a very positive day for us. Huge congratulations to George, it’s an amazing feeling to get your first pole,” he said.
The Kaohsiung Steelers have confirmed rumors that they are trying to recruit NBA star Jeremy Lin for next season, admitting they face challenges, but saying they are not giving up. Steelers general manager Kenny Kao told the Central News Agency in an interview in Taipei this week that the Steelers are trying to enlist Lin, but face competition from other P.League+ clubs. “If you have a great talent, you have someone that’s a legendary figure and likely the best Asian basketball player ever, and you don’t pursue that kind of talent, you’re not doing your job right,” Kao said. Lin rose to fame
The conversation about what track sensation Sydney McLaughlin will do next involves more than the clock. She brought the record in her 400m hurdles race down by nearly three-quarters of a second at the world championships, to a once-unthinkable mark of 50.68 seconds, but it was her run in the women’s 4x400m relay that might really get people wondering. The Paris Olympics start two years and two days from Sunday’s close of the world championships in Eugene, Oregon. McLaughlin is 22, with plenty of work yet to do in the hurdles, she said. However, she also hinted that the 400m-flat, or even the 100m
Armand Duplantis on Sunday brought down the curtain on the World Athletics Championships in stunning fashion, breaking his own pole vault world record in the final act of the 10-day meeting in Eugene, Oregon. After the US claimed emphatic victories in both the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays, Duplantis took center stage and duly delivered a perfect finale for the first championships on American soil. The Swede sailed over 6.21m to surpass his previous mark by 1cm — set in March en route to winning gold at the World Indoor Athletics Championships — and complete his collection of medals by claiming a
The heat was not to blame for the result, but rather the difficulty of finding training facilities, Taichung Futuro manager Henry Vom said in an interview yesterday two days after his team drew 3-3 against lowly AC Taipei in the Taiwan Football Premier League. Taichung on Sunday were at home against AC Taipei in a frantic game, with the visitors twice fighting back to share the points in a six-goal thriller. Within four minutes of kick-off, Taipei striker Lee Tsung-yang sprinted down the right flank and the Taichung defense failed to close him down. Lee blasted an angled shot that eluded goalkeeper Pan