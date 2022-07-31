Wolfe signs deal to retire a Bronco

AP, ENGLEWOOD, Colorado





Derek Wolfe will happily spend his time chasing around his three-year-old daughter instead of NFL quarterbacks after the 32-year-old defensive tackle retired on Friday, saying a hip injury that required a second operation last month made it too hard to spend an 11th year in the league.

Wolfe, who last month was released by the Baltimore Ravens with an injury settlement, signed a one-day deal with the Denver Broncos so he could retire with the team he spent eight seasons and won a Super Bowl with after being picked in the second round of the draft out of Cincinnati in 2012.

“I’m happy to be done with the game because [the injuries] were piling up and I know my wife is very happy not to have to watch me crawl into the shower every morning,” Wolfe said. “It was just getting bad, so it was time to call it” a career.

Former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe attends an NFL training camp in Centennial, Colorado, on Friday. Photo: AP

“I get to be a father; I get to be a husband. I get to focus on those things now... My daughter, she just turned three years old and I get to play with her and hang out with her,” he said.

Wolfe lamented all the family time he missed after signing with the Ravens two years ago.

He hurt his hip in August last year and missed the entire season.

“I get to relish in the moments that I wasn’t around for, especially the last two years when I was in Baltimore during COVID, your family can’t be around, it was tough, I missed a lot of time,” Wolfe said. “So, I’m going to make up for that now.”

Wolfe said he appreciated the Broncos bringing him back to say good-bye.

“I had a lot of great times here,” he said. “Played a lot of good football, won a lot of games, won a Super Bowl.”

Wolfe played in 122 games across nine seasons, starting all but six of them, and he collected 350 tackles, 81 quarterback hits and 34 sacks. He added 28 tackles and 3.5 sacks in seven playoff games, five of them with the Broncos.

Wolfe got to speak to the team after practice on Friday, breaking down the huddle.

“I miss doing that stuff, just being around the guys,” he said. “That’s the one thing I do miss. I don’t miss the physicality of the game. I do miss being around the guys and getting to talk to them, spreading knowledge to guys.”