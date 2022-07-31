Derek Wolfe will happily spend his time chasing around his three-year-old daughter instead of NFL quarterbacks after the 32-year-old defensive tackle retired on Friday, saying a hip injury that required a second operation last month made it too hard to spend an 11th year in the league.
Wolfe, who last month was released by the Baltimore Ravens with an injury settlement, signed a one-day deal with the Denver Broncos so he could retire with the team he spent eight seasons and won a Super Bowl with after being picked in the second round of the draft out of Cincinnati in 2012.
“I’m happy to be done with the game because [the injuries] were piling up and I know my wife is very happy not to have to watch me crawl into the shower every morning,” Wolfe said. “It was just getting bad, so it was time to call it” a career.
Photo: AP
“I get to be a father; I get to be a husband. I get to focus on those things now... My daughter, she just turned three years old and I get to play with her and hang out with her,” he said.
Wolfe lamented all the family time he missed after signing with the Ravens two years ago.
He hurt his hip in August last year and missed the entire season.
“I get to relish in the moments that I wasn’t around for, especially the last two years when I was in Baltimore during COVID, your family can’t be around, it was tough, I missed a lot of time,” Wolfe said. “So, I’m going to make up for that now.”
Wolfe said he appreciated the Broncos bringing him back to say good-bye.
“I had a lot of great times here,” he said. “Played a lot of good football, won a lot of games, won a Super Bowl.”
Wolfe played in 122 games across nine seasons, starting all but six of them, and he collected 350 tackles, 81 quarterback hits and 34 sacks. He added 28 tackles and 3.5 sacks in seven playoff games, five of them with the Broncos.
Wolfe got to speak to the team after practice on Friday, breaking down the huddle.
“I miss doing that stuff, just being around the guys,” he said. “That’s the one thing I do miss. I don’t miss the physicality of the game. I do miss being around the guys and getting to talk to them, spreading knowledge to guys.”
The Kaohsiung Steelers have confirmed rumors that they are trying to recruit NBA star Jeremy Lin for next season, admitting they face challenges, but saying they are not giving up. Steelers general manager Kenny Kao told the Central News Agency in an interview in Taipei this week that the Steelers are trying to enlist Lin, but face competition from other P.League+ clubs. “If you have a great talent, you have someone that’s a legendary figure and likely the best Asian basketball player ever, and you don’t pursue that kind of talent, you’re not doing your job right,” Kao said. Lin rose to fame
The conversation about what track sensation Sydney McLaughlin will do next involves more than the clock. She brought the record in her 400m hurdles race down by nearly three-quarters of a second at the world championships, to a once-unthinkable mark of 50.68 seconds, but it was her run in the women’s 4x400m relay that might really get people wondering. The Paris Olympics start two years and two days from Sunday’s close of the world championships in Eugene, Oregon. McLaughlin is 22, with plenty of work yet to do in the hurdles, she said. However, she also hinted that the 400m-flat, or even the 100m
Armand Duplantis on Sunday brought down the curtain on the World Athletics Championships in stunning fashion, breaking his own pole vault world record in the final act of the 10-day meeting in Eugene, Oregon. After the US claimed emphatic victories in both the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays, Duplantis took center stage and duly delivered a perfect finale for the first championships on American soil. The Swede sailed over 6.21m to surpass his previous mark by 1cm — set in March en route to winning gold at the World Indoor Athletics Championships — and complete his collection of medals by claiming a
The heat was not to blame for the result, but rather the difficulty of finding training facilities, Taichung Futuro manager Henry Vom said in an interview yesterday two days after his team drew 3-3 against lowly AC Taipei in the Taiwan Football Premier League. Taichung on Sunday were at home against AC Taipei in a frantic game, with the visitors twice fighting back to share the points in a six-goal thriller. Within four minutes of kick-off, Taipei striker Lee Tsung-yang sprinted down the right flank and the Taichung defense failed to close him down. Lee blasted an angled shot that eluded goalkeeper Pan