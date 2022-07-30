Swiatek extends clay-court win streak to 18 matches

AP, WARSAW





World No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Thursday extended her clay-court winning streak to 18 matches by defeating Gabriela Lee 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the quarter-finals at the Poland Open.

The 21-year-old Pole has not lost on clay since last year’s French Open quarter-finals. She improved to 48-4 this season.

The two-time French Open champion produced a dominant display, hitting 25 winners while saving the single break point she faced.

Poland’s Iga Swiatek returns to Gabriela Lee of Romania in their Poland Open singles match in Warsaw on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

She next plays fifth seed Caroline Garcia, who advanced with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Eighth seed Petra Martic also reached the quarter-finals after a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Maja Chwalinska, while 10th seed Jasmine Paolini overcame Clara Burel 6-1, 6-7 (1/7), 6-0.

Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland wasted a 5-3 lead in the opening set before rallying to defeat Kristina Mladenovic 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-1.

Lucky loser Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine made the last eight after Sara Errani retired in the second set because of a lower back injury. Baindl was ahead 6-2, 3-0 when her Italian opponent pulled out of the contest.

PRAGUE OPEN

AP, PRAGUE

Top seed Anett Kontaveit on Thursday advanced the quarter-finals at the Prague Open after a 6-4, 6-3 victory over 17-year-old Lucie Havlickova.

Kontaveit broke the Czech wild card, who won the French Open junior title this year, at 3-3 in the second set and won the next two games.

The second-ranked Estonian, who made the final at last week’s Hamburg European Open, next faces Anastasia Potapova after the seventh-seeded Russian overcame China’s Lin Zhu 6-4, 7-6 (10/8).

Lucky loser Nao Hibino of Japan stunned defending champion Barbora Krejcikova by rallying to a 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 victory to improve her record to 2-0 against the second-seeded Czech for her third career top-20 win.

Krejcikova, last year’s French Open champion, failed to served out the match at 5-3 in the second set.

In another upset, 17-year-old Czech Linda Noskova beat fifth seed Alize Cornet of France 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (9/7) to reach her first career WTA Tour quarter-final.

Noskova won the junior title at the French Open last year.