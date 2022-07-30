Rilee Rossouw’s unbeaten 96 laid the foundation for South Africa’s commanding 58-run win in the second Twenty20 international against England in Cardiff on Thursday as the Proteas bounced back to level the three-match series at 1-1.
Rossouw’s innings was the cornerstone of a total of 207-3, with Reeza Hendricks making 53 — the opener’s second half-century in as many days.
Left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi then took 3-27, all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo 3-39 and paceman Lungi Ngidi 2-11 as England were dismissed for 149 in the 17th over.
Photo: AFP
South Africa also held several fine catches in a vastly improved fielding effort following a shoddy display during a 41-run defeat in Wednesday’s series opener in Bristol, England, where the hosts posted an imposing 234-6.
“It’s a great turn around from last night,” South Africa captain David Miller said. “We had a few meetings this morning to clear up a few things.”
England captain Jos Buttler was left to rue the fact that none of his batsmen made more than Jonny Bairstow’s 30.
“A few guys got starts, but didn’t play that match-defining innings that Rilee did,” he said. “We haven’t quite performed to the level we are capable of... It’s set up for a great decider in Southampton [tomorrow].”
Left-hander Rossouw’s third T20 half-century came more than seven years after his second, but his hopes of a century were dashed when Jordan conceded a mere four runs off the final over.
“You have to try to be proactive, Jordan bowls world-class yorkers so sometimes you have to try something silly and hope it comes off... I am very proud to be selected again,” Rossouw said.
